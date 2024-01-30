Do you recognize this young actor, star of a groundbreaking series on Netflix?

W9 broadcasts this Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9:05 pm Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children, One of Tim Burton’s latest creations, worn by Eva Green, Samuel L. Jackson and this young actor who became the star of the event series sex education On Netflix. Did you recognize him?
Halloween is fast approaching. The opportunity to immerse yourself in the party atmosphere with Tim Burton, one of the greatest ambassadors of fantastic and macabre cinema. This Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9:05 pm, W9 will broadcast one of its latest productions: Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children (2016), Adaptation of the novel written by Ransom Riggs (published in 2011), brought to the screen by the charming and talented Eva Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Asa Butterfield and Ella Purnell, favorite film of the director ofEdward Scissorhands And Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, “All my life, I have been seen as a ‘special’ person, so even the title of the book speaks to me!” he assured tele-vacation During a meeting in Paris in 2016.
A new journey into the heart of the strange thanks to Tim Burton
Sixteen-year-old Jacob Portman lives a humdrum life in Florida until he learns that his grandfather Abraham is dying after being attacked by a supernatural creature. The old man, who had told him fantastic stories in his childhood, then asks him, through a secret message, to go to an island in Wales, near the orphanage where he grew up. The young man goes there and finds himself trapped in a temporal rift that takes him not far from the mysterious school of Miss Peregrine Falcon, played by Eva Green.
Familiar face to fans of the series sex education
In the film, Job Portman is played by young British actor Asa Butterfield, who was 19 years old at the time. Revealed by Martin Scorsese’s camera in 2011 hugo cabaretHe confirmed his acting talent ender’s game with harrison ford, Before being seen by Tim Burton Miss Peregrine. ,Asa (Butterfield, editor’s note) has a special sensitivity and is someone who thinks a lot. He brings seriousness to the role, it seems like he is always searching for something. It really captures what Jake goes through and what a lot of teenagers go through. Asa does not cheat. He is an adorable and dynamic boy and actor.“, says the American filmmaker in the press kit. Since 2019, Asa Butterfield has made the small screen his new playground. Because now, for many people, he is none other than Otis Milburn, in his high There’s a makeshift sexologist in a string of successes from school. sex educationWhose fourth and final season was recently released on Netflix. A young talent is emerging!
