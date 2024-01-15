A separatist region of Moldova is dependent on Russia and the conflict with the US-backed government has worsened

The US reaffirmed its support for Moldova’s sovereignty after statements by pro-Russian separatists from Transnistria (AP)

usa Reiterated this Wednesday its support for the sovereignty of moldova Following a recent statement by pro-russian separatists transnistriaIn which he expressed his desire to remain under the protection of Moscow.

Tension between the two regions dates back to the early 1990s, when a brief war ended in 1992. Pro-Russian forces of Transnistria While announcing there a separatist state, which was never recognized by the international community. Also in 2006, a referendum held in the region showed that over 95% of voters wanted to join Russia, but both the United States State Department and other Western countries considered it a “provocative” consultation, taking it “at face value”. But it cannot be taken.” ” Serious”.

Despite not proceeding with formal merger, the territory adopted its own currency and flag under the name Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic And the Kremlin deployed about 1,500 troops there – believed to be peacekeepers – to guard an arsenal of Soviet weapons and ammunition.

However, this Wednesday, legislators from the region took advantage of a meeting in Tiraspol Ask the Russian Duma to “implement measures to protect the region amid increasing pressure from Moldova.”, given that more than 220,000 Russian citizens live there. In their statement, the congressmen referred to new customs tariffs that Moldova imposed on imports and exports from Transnistria as part of its path to joining the EU bloc.

The measure, which came into force on January 1 this year, has caused unrest in the border area with Ukraine as its officials have assured that it harms residents and local businesses.

Chairman of the Supreme Council of Transnistria Alexander Korshunov assured this Moldova is “taking advantage of the geopolitical situation” and using the economy “as an instrument of pressure and blackmail.”

“Moldova’s policy and objectives towards Transnistria have not changed in recent decades: to destroy our economic potential, create unbearable living conditions for our citizens and destroy our statehood.”He continued.

That is why, in an effort to expose themselves to the pro-Western government, the legislators spoke out against “violations of the rights and freedoms” inflicted on the people of Moldova.

The Tiraspol Executive rejected the allegations and statements of the past few hours and admitted that they A “propaganda act” that has no “risk of escalation”.

However, Russia responded that it is a “priority” for the Kremlin to provide protection to these citizens. “Protecting the interests of the residents of Transnistria, our compatriots, is one of our priorities”He told the Ministry of External Affairs.

That’s why Washington State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed that his country “Strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova within its recognized borders” and that “Given Russia’s increasingly aggressive and destabilizing role in Europe, “We are closely monitoring their activities in Transnistria and on the border.”

Similarly, in an effort to de-escalate the situation, he asked the parties to “work together” to “identify solutions to the concerns of communities on both sides of the Dniester River.”

On your part, Prime Minister of Poland, donald tuskAssured that “the threat of Russian interference or, at least, the threat of provocation, remains permanent” and considered that Tensions in the country are “dangerous” for the entire region, not just Ukraine.,

Since the beginning of the war in Kiev, Transnistria became the center of speculation, with the West fearing a Russian attack from that front against the city of Odessa, and separatists warning of alleged plans to invade their territory and attack their leaders. Had given.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry immediately spoke out following recent events and advocated a “peaceful resolution of the economic, social and humanitarian aspects that concern the parties” in the context of the crisis “without destructive external interference.” Highlight Russia’s influence on this issue.

(With information from AP and AFP)