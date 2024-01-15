Glitter Magazine | Jessica Chastain and Al Pacino star in ‘Lear, Rex’

David Fischer/Shutterstock for SAG

Actress and producer Jessica Chastain will star in lyre, rexAdaptation of William Shakespeare’s play King Lear, with Al Pacino. Bernard Rose is set to write and direct the film.

Al Pacino, known for his iconic roles Saint Movies, scarfaceAnd devil’s advocate, will star as the lead character in the upcoming film. Jessica Chastain, who has showcased her talents in projects such as molly’s game, ServantAnd this chapter two, will play the role of Goneril. This will be a reunion for the actors, who previously worked together on the documentary in 2011 wild salomeAdaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1891 play.

Saint The actor has an impressive list of nominations and wins for his roles, including two Emmy Awards, an Academy Award, four Golden Globe Awards, and many more. Similarly, the actress has won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her lead role in tammy faye eyes In 2022, Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama zero Dark Thirty in 2013, and received several additional wins and nominations throughout his career.

In lyre rex, a king decides to divide his kingdom equally among his three daughters. He tests how much his daughters love him by asking them to express their love for him. While the older daughters flatter him with flowery love speeches, the youngest daughter, Cordelia, refuses to engage in the flattery. The king, enraged by her reaction, rejects her and divides his kingdom among the elder daughters. However, the eldest daughters do not live up to their promises and turn against him. In a storm, the King is left alone and helpless until Cordelia returns with the army to save him. But in the end, disaster befalls the family.

The film will be produced by Barry Navidi, who has already collaborated with Pacino on four previous projects including The Merchant of Venice (2004), Wild Salomé (2011), Salomé (2013), And Modi (2024). Filmmaker and screenwriter Bernard Rose, best known for directing Candyman (1992), will write and direct.

Bernard Rose expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming film, particularly Chastain’s casting. He said that he and Pacino’s goal was to create a bold and captivating cinematic adaptation of “Lear” that would be as impactful to audiences as the original play was. Bernard is very pleased to have him on his team for this project.

lyre, rex Production is planned to begin this summer in Los Angeles, California.

