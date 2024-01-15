Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached 2 times and hit 103 mph

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. he played well again spring training,

This Wednesday, February 28 at noon toronto blue jays Defeated tampa bay rays With three by two marker. the match was staged TD Ballpark There were 6,294 people in attendance. The Canadiens’ record now stands at 2-3. meanwhile rays They are at 2-2.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. One of those headlines was the manager John Schneider Put in the lineup. He did this as the second baseman in the order and first baseman on defense.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base twice with the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays

On his first visit to the box he encountered Ryan Peppiatt, The law has recently come tampa as a piece in exchange tyler glasnow, Counting two balls without a strike, he hit a slider to right and a hard hit to center field. The connection came out slightly to the left of second base. Torpedo yu chang He could not make the catch and the ball went to center field. Single at an exhaust speed of 103.8 mph.

Then he went to reliever. Chris Devensky, Finally, he struck out in the fifth against the Mexican manuel rodriguez,

Total, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He was 2 for 3 with one hit and one walk. he expanded his offensive line spring training At .500/.600/.500 (AVG/OBP/SLG). He collected two hits, both singles, in four chances with a walk.

this is the seventh spring training Of Vladi with toronto blue jays, He has 56 hits throughout his career, including two in 2024. As for extra-base hits, he has 11 doubles, the same number of homeruns, and one triple.

