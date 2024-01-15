A weekend of red numbers for the dollar. How is the exchange rate today?

Mexico.- As the week began, so is the end for it Dollar, Statistics don’t lie and it’s March 9th They are marked in red solely for US currency Who has not been able to come out of depression.

opposite of this, The peso had the best days to advance and touch the 16 peso line again. The Mexican currency intends to continue gaining ground and see its exchange rate approach or reach 15 pesos!

National Bank of Mexico sets exchange rate for the weekend at $16.8770 mn The equivalence of the Mexican peso with other foreign currencies will be calculated based on the rate that prevails against the US dollar in international markets on the day the payment is made. These quotes will be made known, at the request of interested parties, by the credit institutions of the country.

Other financial services set exchange rates today $16.8147 (At $16.8631 yesterday). greenback today It was purchased for $16,455 And It sells for $17.1745, Tomorrow may come with an average of $16.81185Will be sold at $16.8123 and bought at $16.8114, but remember that these are estimates and everything can be marked differently.

When analyzing the movements of the US currency according to the Eldolar.info specialized page in the subject, it indicates that in the weekly period there has been a loss of -1.04%, in the month the decrease has been -1.32%, while in the quarter and year it Reverses with -0.8%.

During the United States President Joe Biden administration, dollar signs -14.29% decreaseWhile Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has Decline -16.31%,

If you need to convert saved dollars for a trip, investment or other situation, today you can go to the Bank of Mexico, with the best indicators (interbank open 48 hours on Friday), to make a purchase at $16.7815 And sell it at $16.7815. $16,786.

Those who are going to buy or sell dollars, make any other transactions under this denomination, or are preparing to exchange pesos for travel are advised to first check where they Pay the best price and go where it’s most convenient.

Due to today’s level of globalization and the large number of commercial activities between individuals, companies, and governments internationally, the dollar exchange rate is one of the most consulted financial indicators around the world, regardless of which country it is located in.