According to IA, it is the most beautiful and modern airport in Latin America

Many things changed with the advent of Artificial Intelligence. These learning models can analyze volumes of data to provide answers to the requests and actions people ask. The processes they manage are meant to automate certain activities or create content.

from a colombian newspaper Time, He asked chatgpt About which is the most beautiful and modern airport in Latin America. You should keep in mind that this exercise is done for entertainment purposes. Artificial intelligence has no concept of reality.

This is the most beautiful and modern airport in Latin America

Technology Feedback took into account certain factors to determine its outcome. The first was the appearance of the airport and its architectural design. This is by defining the locations available near it, the use of modern equipment and the services they provide.

AI determined that is one of the most beautiful and modern in South America Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo, Uruguay, He defined it as “with contemporary and elegant architecture, in addition to providing a comfortable and efficient travel experience”.

Go here to read the full note