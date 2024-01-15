Selena Gomez Confirms ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Shooting Started With Touching Message to Her Co-Stars

The filming of season 4 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun, marked by a touching message from actress Selena Gomez. What surprises does this new season have in store for us?

Spotlight on the entertainment industry! Selena GomezOne of the stars of the popular Hulu comedy series, Only murders in the building, confirmed that filming has begun for Season 4. She shared a heartfelt message to commemorate the event, highlighting the main characters’ growing strength after solving Ben Glenroy’s murder in season three.

Clues About Season 4

According to Gomez, season 4 may focus on a very personal loss. Additionally, the series appears to be temporarily leaving its usual setting to relocate to Los Angeles. This change is partly due to Oliver’s girlfriend Loretta, who received two production offers, causing her to move to Los Angeles.

A strong cast for the upcoming season

New cast members for season 4 include Eva LongoriaFamous for his role as Gabriel Solis in desperate Housewivesand Molly Shannon, veteran Saturday night Live, who was cast as an influential businesswoman in Los Angeles. Former Eugene Levy role schitt’s creekHowever, this remains to be determined.

Following on Hulu is a success

Only murders in the building, which involves an unlikely trio of true crime fans in a luxurious New York apartment building, is available to stream on Hulu. The widely acclaimed series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez is about to launch its fourth season with a new mystery to be solved.