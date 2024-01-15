According to science, the Wim Hof ​​Method reduces stress and inflammation

“Process Wim Hof “Increased epinephrine levels and decreased proinflammatory cytokines may produce a beneficial anti-inflammatory response,” is the main conclusion of a systematic review published in the Open Access Journal. one more By Omar Almahayni And lucy hammond From the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

Wim Hof ​​method, promoted by Founder and extreme athlete From which it takes its name, it aims to be a practical way to improve physical and mental health through three pillars: Wim Hof’s breathing method, cold therapy and commitment.

Several studies have evaluated the effect of the Wim Hof ​​method on reactions immunity and stressexercise performance and psychological responses, but independent studies were generally too small to draw clear conclusions.

Stress and Anti-Inflammatory Response

In this review, researchers evaluated the physical and psychological outcomes of the method in eight trials. The most notable changes were observed in the parameters of Tension and reaction anti inflammatory, Many studies found a significant increase epinephrine, a stress response hormone. Its levels were found to be quite low in two studies proinflammatory cytokines TNF-ɑ, IL-6 and IL-8 and higher levels anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10.

However, the influence of the Wim Hof ​​method exercise performance, as measured by respiratory parameters such as respiratory rate, was less pronounced; Some studies showed benefits and others found no significant difference.

While the results suggest that Wim Hof’s method may have physiological benefits, the authors say: “Our systematic review underlines the need for keep checking “The impact of the Wim Hof ​​Method on stress, inflammation, and overall health provides valuable insight into its potential as a complementary approach to wellness.”

This is the Wim Hof ​​method

In recent years, this method has gained followers, especially in extreme sports fields, as it allows you to endure very difficult conditions with specific breathing and concentration training.

Based on controlled hyperventilation and inspired by the meditation of Tibetan monks, one of its pillars is breathing, which is recommended to be practiced while lying down, in a safe environment, on an empty stomach, leaving the mind empty and trying to meditate. This can be done without any difficulty.

After mastering the breathing technique, the next step is exposure to cold. In this phase, breathing will become nasal with long, deep inhales and exhales. Although you can start with a few seconds Cold water After bathing, the ideal time is to increase the time and reduce the temperature until you are able to ice dive For a maximum of two minutes.

The third and final step is mental focus, This, he says, is the most important, and the one that really needs to be implemented from the very first moment along with the other two.