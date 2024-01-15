WhatsApp will stop working on iPhone: Check if yours is also on the list

A woman holds her mobile phone (pictorial image infobay)

Like Android, the iPhone can also be left without access to WhatsApp due to an application update, which makes the iPhone incompatible and may no longer work there.

in this situation, is one of those solutions Back up your device before it becomes incompatible And the conversation cannot be reached. This is a process that can be scheduled to be done every week and be sure that we will not lose information.

As of April 2024, the list of Apple cell phones that will not have access to Meta applications is already knownSo users have time to find a solution.

WhatsApp logo.



in general terms, The devices that will not have access to the application will be all devices that have iOS 11 or earlier. i.e. they are all the same who were Launched before 2016 and older than seven years. This is the list:

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 4S

Iphone 5

Iphone 5c

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s Plus

End of support can occur for different reasons, but mainly it is because the version of the operating system, whether Android or iOS, is not compatible with the current version of WhatsApp, Which demands various requirements to operate, perform certain functions or maintain security and privacy requirements.

WhatsApp is developing support for logging in via Passkey in the latest beta version for iOS, so that users can access their accounts through methods such as facial recognition or fingerprint.



Backup is a process in which it is possible to save all the history of chats and multimedia files that we have in the application and move them to the cloud, In case of iPhone to iCloud. Here are some things to keep in mind while carrying out the procedure:

Verify that we are using the same phone number and the same iCloud account with which we created the backup.

The iPhone must have the latest version of iOS installed.

The iCloud account and available storage on the iPhone must be at least 2.05 times larger than the backup size.

With this in mind, it is possible to configure backups automatically and set the period for which they run. To do this you have to click on Automatic copy in WhatsApp settings and choose your preferred frequency.

In this way, a backup copy of the chats will be created in the iCloud account and we can choose if we want to include the videos, which take up a lot of space, in the process. To ensure that information is not lost, it is best Set the app to backup every weekBecause it is not clear on which day it will stop working on the cell phone and with that time frame there will be no major problem of losing chat information.

Flat detail of hands with cell phone, screen, phone addiction, connection, signal, information – (pictorial image infobae)

If you want to do the process manually, the process is as follows:

go to whatsapp

Go to Settings or Configuration.

Click on Chats and then click on Backup.

Click on Make a copy now.

Now, Data will be saved in the cloud when you log in on the new mobile phoneWhere WhatsApp works, all information and contacts will be recovered, a process that happens automatically when you log in with the same account.

If you don’t want to change your cell phone after the application stops working, other platforms that can serve to continue conversations with friends and family are Signal and Telegram.