FIFA’s decision! The World Cup will change its format for the next tournament

All the fans in the football world were very excited and surprised after the recent decision of the International Federation of Football Association, known as FIFA to make a complete change. World Championship Format.

In this amendment, the sport’s governing body established that under-17 teams, both men and women, must compete in the World Cup every year, unlike how it had previously been done in these categories. Period of two years.

For several years now, the President of FIFA, Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino, has expressed his desire to organize the World Cup in a much shorter time, which was not very well accepted by coaches, players and fans, who believe that secret of the tournament Reducing the gap of years between each edition is a loss.

However, the Swiss manager in the lower categories has been testing the format every two years and now in the format like any other league championship, so, if it gets a good reception, it will only be a matter of time. The Majors are ending the format forever. every four years.

Now, apart from the years, other important changes for the Under-17s were also confirmed, increasing the number of teams from the current 24 to 48 teams and so on, the venues till 2029 Qatar in men’s and Morocco in women’s.

All this will be done with the aim of having more capital to maintain various efficiencies international football“This follows a process of declarations of interest from across the world to host the competitions, with a particular emphasis on leveraging existing football infrastructure and making the competitions more efficient and sustainable,” he explained in a statement. “