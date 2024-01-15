Lisa’s bodycon bandage dress turns legs into a red carpet accessory

Lisa’s best red carpet accessory? Of course, legacy. Although, yes, stars love to step out a little over the long haul, on Wednesday, Lisa offered her own sultry twist on leg-first dressing. For a Bulgari event in Seoul, South Korea, the K-pop sensation wore a bodycon bandage dress by Australian-born, New York-based designer Dion Lee.

The form-fitting silhouette of Lisa’s all-black piece was punctuated by a series of plunging details along the shoulders and waist. An asymmetric neckline added even more sparkle to Lisa’s outfit — and also served as a perfect focal point to showcase her eye-catching Bulgari necklace — before things went in a different direction down below. While the back of the dress was fairly traditional, even creating a slight train, the cut-out shape of the front took things into the usual va-va-voom of the night.

There’s no denying that the pantless trend has taken over most A-list dressing in recent months. However, here Lisa seems to provide a counterweight to this trend. Instead of, say, leaving your pants at home entirely, why not use your cut-out dress to perfectly frame your legs?

Han Myung-gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Lisa kept the entire look monochrome by opting for a pair of dazzling slingback black heels from Sergio Rossi. The star accessorized her look with a Bulgari watch, rings and her signature curtain bangs.

Han Myung-gu/WireImage/Getty Images

These past few weeks have been full of major fashion moves for Lisa, who recently made a surprise appearance for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2024 runway show in Paris — though, it’s been a long time since that front row outing for Celine No news of the Ambassador’s brand loyalty has been publicized. There, the rapper donned a pair of hot pants, which she styled with transparent stockings as well as an ab-baring jacket. Also during her stay in Paris, Lisa continued her Louis Vuitton streak in an avant-garde gown from one of designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s early collections for the brand. And that dress’s secret accessory? Of course, the leg-framing cut-outs.

