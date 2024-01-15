ADDITIV Medical, meet the experts in medical and dental 3D printing!

We are less than a month away from the 3D meeting with the medical and dental sector! Day 25th April In 2024, the third edition of ADDITIV Medical will take place, which is a unique opportunity to share knowledge and experience about this field. Several companies have already confirmed their participation in the event, where they will be able to explain and promote how this innovative manufacturing method is revolutionizing medicine and dentistry. The day will be composed of conferences, workshops and networking where attendees will learn about the applications of this technology in the health field. Are you going to miss it?

On the one hand, the online event will start at 09:00 (GMT+1, Central Europe) on the virtual platform swapcard, at which time we will welcome hundreds of pre-registered participants. The first round table of the day will start at 09:20 with experts from the medical field. We have already confirmed the participation of many well-known companies in the world of 3D, as well as in the medical and dental field, with the help of great experts who will give us their perspective on many interesting topics. Below you can see some of the organizations that will be participating in ADDITIV Medical:

This virtual part will close at 1:30 pm to make way for the physical event to be held in the city of Barcelona. Specifically, it will take place in the Dfactory, located in the Free Zone, which will open its doors at 3:00 pm to welcome guests who had to reserve a place in advance to participate. In addition to the two training workshops and the conference in this physical section, attendees will have the opportunity to get closer to 3D technologies directly thanks to the practical workshops we are preparing. To give you an idea of ​​the day, check out the summary of the agenda below as well as a video of what we experienced at the last edition of ADDITIV Medical.

additional medical agenda

virtual format program

09:00 – 09:20 | Inauguration and opening speech of online program

09:20 – 10:00 | conference 1 – How has the use of additive manufacturing advanced in the development of orthoses and prostheses?

10:00 – 10:20 | Workshop #1

10:20 – 10:40 | Break/Networking Session

10:40 – 11:20 | conference 2 – Regulations for 3D Printing in Hospitals: Perspectives and Challenges

11:20 – 11:40 | Workshop #2

11:40 – 12:00 | Break/Networking Session

12:00 – 12:40 | conference 3 – Dental 3D Printing: Applications, Progress and Future of the Industry

12:40 – 13:00 | Workshop #3

13:00 – 13:30 | Closing speech and closing of the forum

personal format program

14:30 – 15:00 | welcome attendees

15:00 – 16:00 | Inauguration of Medical Lab (IAM3DHUB)

16:00 – 16:30 | Workshop #1

16:30 – 17:00 | Workshop #2

17:00 – 17:45 | conference – How has precision surgery evolved with the advent of additive manufacturing?

17:45 – 18:00 | Break/Networking Session

18:00 – 19:00 | Practical Workshops (IAM3DHUB)

