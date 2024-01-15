Includes truck, two cars and tricycle

More than one accident occurred in the city center this Saturday Holguin It involved four vehicles and damaged a truck, two cars and an electric tricycle.

Sources on social networks indicated that the accident occurred when the driver of the Moskvich lost control of the car and collided with other parked vehicles.

Screenshot Facebook / Bus and Truck Accidents

“It was in Holguín, on Morales Lemas Street, between Agramonte and Garalde… The driver of the Moskvich, which belongs to the Medano company, had stopped his car and his steering was blocked. First he hit the Peugeot, then the tricycle and then the truck. All three of them were parked on Morales Lemas Street,” said one user.

His publication, shared in the Facebook group ‘Bus and Truck Accidents’, attached photographs of the incident in which the damage caused to the vehicles can be seen. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Facebook/Bus and Truck Accidents

Many users commented about the intense traffic running on Morales Lemus Street and the ban on parking on that street, which they described as “fast, narrow, and dangerous” in addition to its connection with other important arteries of the city.

Others speculated about the origin of the technical failure that occurred in the Soviet-made car and the driver’s expertise in resolving the incident that caused him to lose control of the steering wheel and collide with other vehicles.

Facebook/Bus and Truck Accidents

Medano is a construction materials company in Holguín and is located at Morales Lemus Street number 138, between Martí and Freixes. According to the author of the publication, Moskvich belongs to the same company that made headlines on Cuban television in recent days, where its director was interviewed. Yunior PupoWho Presented his ideas “to make socialist state enterprise efficient”,

“First of all, you have to be an example for others. Our way of working, responsibility, concern towards every problem of the industry and every problem of workers in personal life is fundamental,” the manager said in the report. ntv,

Apart from the Moskvich, which allegedly belongs to this company, the other car involved (Peugeot) bears the mark of Boga, a textile fabric company belonging to the Light Industry Business Group (GEMPL).