“Haaland is almost like a fourth division player, his level of play is very bad”

2024-03-31



Manchester City And armory They disappointed with a goalless draw away to the Etihad. Many people drew attention to this match in the English press and parts of history. roy keen joined the criticism with a special performance of erling holland ,

Mbappé leaves PSG and Al-Khelaifi fulfills his old wish: 85 million euros to replace the Frenchman

former captain of Manchester United He was very tough against the Norwegian, ensuring that he has the level of a fourth division player, despite the fact that he is one of the great scorers in Europe.

“In general his level of play is very poor. He is the best in the world in terms of goals, but his overall game is very poor. “He’s almost like a League Two player (the fourth tier of English football),” he said. keen Who has worked as a commentator on Sky Sports since his retirement.

This is not the first time Roy collides with Holland, Irishman ‘retires’ Scandinavian’s father, alf-inge, with a vigorous attack that forced him to leave football. As if this were not enough, years later he declared that he had no regrets over said action, confessing in his memoirs that it was premeditated revenge.

HollandThe 23-year-old has scored a total of 29 goals in 35 games across all competitions this season.