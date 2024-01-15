Melissa Barrera Looks Back on the Scream VII Scandal and Her Friendship with Jenna Ortega

“I love her so much. She’s been so supportive, we’re sisters for life.”

melissa barreraheroine of previous parts the Scream- Due to which she was forced to flee – was trusted hollywood reporter On the latest disruptions and their career options. The actress was thrown out several months ago scream seventh To take a stand in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While she’s still active on the network, she doesn’t plan to mute herself, she says: “It would be strange to have a platform and not use it,

At that time, this director duo was Matt Bettinelli-Olpin And tyler gillette Who were able to sense the budding actress’ potential for the revival of the most iconic horror saga: the Scream, Spyglass, the production company behind the horror saga, has made the difficult decision to shoot melissa barrera Clarity was evaluated after their comments “anti Semitic”.

His dismissal came during a particularly difficult time in Hollywood. hours before the expulsion of melissa barrera Not made public, UTA abandoned Susan Sarandon After commenting “controversial“During a pro-Palestine rally in New York. A month ago, aaron sorkin CAA (Creative Artists Agency) removed in an Instagram post shared by grand entry Which is mentioned “Massacre“From Israel.

since the accident the Scream, melissa barrera Talks about supporting victims who suffer similar behavior to her: “Now when I see someone going through this, I continue to listen, because I know how it feels.,

Crying she adds: “It is definitely difficult, because I was in a mentally disturbed state, but I was very lucky. I got a lot of support from people around me, my teams supported me.”

The team intended to revive the franchise the Scream With a trilogy focused on the brotherly pair Jenna Ortega And melissa barreraBut it seemed that Spyglass wanted to put the cart before the horse: “we are out of franchise“, Said tyler gillette,

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin says ,We designed Scream VI to complete the story.” Regarding the departure of the new Director of the 7th Formation, chris landon, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin claims that he and tyler gillette ,Reached out to Chris and apologized a bit., melissa barrera He himself said about leaving chris landon ,Actually, I don’t know what happened. He was very excited about it and had great ideas, so it makes me sad,

Immediately after the launch of the fifth the Screampillar of the franchise neve campbell He also faced disruption regarding his salary, which he considered unsatisfactory. Ultimately, the actress comes to the franchise’s rescue and promises to honor her role in the future scream seventh, Now that a financial agreement has been reached with the production.

There was reason to be worried too. Skyglass finds itself in trouble after the expulsion of melissa barreradeparture of Jenna OrtegaThen the director resigns chris landon, supporters of melissa barrera saw the return of neve campbell, from the evil eye, even from betrayal. As journalists of hollywood reporterWhen it comes to discussing her relationship with former castmates, the actress remains evasive or refuses to answer directly the Scream ,Jasmine Savoy Brown, liana libretto, jack quaid, He nevertheless noted:

,We would have very little get-togethers to play board games, because that’s what we did on set.,

Although she does not rule out a possible return the ScreamThe new superstar remains realistic: “I learned never to say never, but it would take a lot for Sam to come back. For now, we have to turn the pages, then we will see what the future has in store for us.Actress who starred in.” carmen Of Benjamin MillepiedStill mentioned my colleague and friend Jenna Ortega: ,We talked for a long time. I love him very much. She supported me a lot, we are sisters for life.,

melissa barrera Now preparing for releaseAbigail, a terrifying incident behind closed doors involving the kidnapping of the daughter of a powerful criminal businessman. The kidnappers mysteriously disappear, as if swallowed by the darkness of this Gothic mansion. This actress was the first to be cast in this upcoming film, who later joined the cast katherine newton, dan stevens And giancarlo esposito As members of a criminal group.

Abigail will open the doors of your mansion 29 May 2024 at the movie theater, here is the trailer ,

Melissa Barrera defended by her Scream colleague: “This is so unfair”