Afghanistan: Sisters who challenged Taliban by singing in burqa

image Source, kawoon silent caption, The sisters became famous on social media. Here we see him recording one of his latest songs.

Author, kawoon silent

Role, bbc 100 women

When the world saw the Taliban return to power in August 2021, two sisters in Kabul were among millions of women in Afghanistan who could feel firsthand that the new regime was beginning to assert its control over them.

The sisters decided that they could no longer stand by and watch what was happening, and they began to use the power of their voices to protest secretly.

Putting himself at great risk he started a social media singing movement called The last torch.

“We are going to sing it, but it could cost us our lives,” one of them says in a video recorded before they start singing.

The video was posted in August 2021A few days after the Taliban came to power, and quickly went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

These sisters, who wore burqas to hide their identities without any musical training, became Musical event.

“Our fight started with the Taliban and against the Taliban,” says Shakayek (a pseudonym to protect her identity), the youngest of the two.

“Before the Taliban came to power, we had never written a single poem. This is what the Taliban did to us.”

image Source, last torch caption, The sisters have no musical training.

“Mobile Cage”

After returning to power, it took less than 20 days for the Taliban to implement their single vision for Afghanistan.

impose Sharia (Islamic religious law)) in everyday life and Restricting women’s access to education They were part of his priorities.

Women took to the streets of Kabul and other major cities to protest, but faced harsh repression.

“Women were the last ray of hope that we could see,” says Shkayek.

“So we decided to continue our fight with them and call ourselves The Last Torch. Thinking we were going nowhere, we decided to start a secret protest from home.”

The pair soon released other songs, like the first song, sung under a blue burqa.

There was a famous poem by a deceased Nadia AnjumanWho wrote it in protest against the first Taliban takeover in 1996.

How can I talk about honey if my mouth is full of poison?

Oh! My face was destroyed by a brutal punch…

Oh! The day I break the cage,

Free yourself from this isolation and sing with joy

image Source, Haroun Sabawoon/Anadolu/Getty Images caption, When the Taliban took power, women came out to protest against the restrictions in front of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.

When the Taliban banned women’s education, Nadia Anjuman and her friends began meeting at an underground school, The Golden Needle, where they would pretend to sew but read books instead.

She also wore a blue burqa, which is called a chadri in Afghanistan.

Of the two singer sisters, the elder sister Mashal (this is also a fictitious name) is compared to Burqa. “A walking cage.”

“It’s like a graveyard where the dreams of thousands of women and girls are buried,” she says.

“This burqa is like the stone that the Taliban threw at women 25 years ago,” says Shakayek. “And when they returned to power they did it again.”

“We wanted to use the same weapons they used against us to fight against their sanctions.”

caption, Sisters use burqa to hide their identity.

The sisters have only released seven songs so far, but each of them has a… Deep impact among women across the country.

At first they used lyrics by other writers, says Shakayek, but they reached a point, “where no poem could describe how we felt,” so they began writing their own. Own Letter.

Its subject matter is the stifling limitations imposed on women’s daily lives, the imprisonment of activists, and human rights violations.

His fans reacted by posting their own interpretations of the songs on social media. In some cases they have also used burqas to conceal their identities, while a group of Afghan students living outside the country recorded a version on stage in a school auditorium.

it is Contrary to what the Taliban wanted to achieve.

One of his first measures after assuming power was Replace the Ministry of Women’s Affairs with the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

image Source, Bakhtar News Agency caption, The Taliban banned music and burned musical instruments.

The new ministry has not only banned the use of burqa condemned music Allegedly to destroy the roots of Islam.

“Singing and listening to music is very harmful,” said Sawabgul, an official who appeared in a promotional video from the ministry.

“It distracts people from God’s prayers…Everyone should stay away from it.”

Videos of Taliban soldiers soon surfaced on social media burning musical instruments And the detained musicians were paraded.

“We’ll figure out how to take out their tongues.”

As long as Shakayek and Mashal continued releasing songs from their home in Afghanistan, they were taking a huge risk.

Shakayek says he has spent many sleepless nights worrying that the Taliban will recognize him.

“We have seen them Threats on social networks“Once we find them, we will know how to take their tongues out of their throats,” says Mashal.

“Our parents get scared every time they read these comments. They say maybe it’s too much and we should stop… but we tell them we can’t do that, we can’t continue our normal lives. Can keep.”

caption, Women took to the streets to protest against the Taliban’s ban on education and shared photos of their protest on social media.

For their safety, the sisters left the country last year but hope to return soon.

Hope

Sonita Alizada, a professional rapper from Afghanistan who now lives in Canada, is one of those who have praised The Last Torch video from abroad.

“When I saw two women singing under their burqas, I started crying,” she says.

Alizada was born in 1996, the year the Taliban first took power, and her family fled Iran when she was just a child.

There his mother tried to force him into marriage by selling him, but he found a way out through music.

Like the two sisters in The Last Torch, she sees in the women who have protested against the Taliban sign of hope,

A song by the sisters directly refers to the protesters.

Your fight is beautiful. Your female scream.

You are my broken image in the window.

“The current situation in Afghanistan is very disappointing because We have lost decades of progressAlizada says, “But in this darkness there is still a flame burning.” “We see individuals struggling with their talents.”

caption, Farida Mahwash: “These two singers will become four, then ten and then a thousand”

The BBC also featured one of the sisters’ most recent songs featuring Farida Mahwash, one of Afghanistan’s most famous singers, whose career spanned more than half a century until her recent retirement.

“These two singers will become four, then ten, then a thousand,” he says. “If someday they go on stage, I will walk with them, even if I have to use a cane.”

In Kabul, the crackdown on activism intensified last year, and Authorities stopped women from demonstratingArresting those who violate the standard.

One of the sisters’ final songs is about female activists who were captured by the Taliban and reported to Human Rights Watch “Abusing conditions.”

waves of female voices

They break the locks and chains of the prison.

This pen is full of our blood

Break out your swords and arrows.

“These poems are a small part of the pain and sorrow that exists in our hearts,” says Shakayek.

“The pain and struggle of the people of Afghanistan, and the pain they have endured under Taliban rule in recent years, cannot fit into any poem.”

United Nations says Taliban may be responsible for this sex discrimination If they continue with their current policies.

The Taliban say they are enforcing Sharia law and will not accept outside interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Shakayek and Mashaal are working on their next songs. She hopes to echo the voices of Afghan women in their fight for independence and the right to education and work.

“Our voices will not be silenced. We are not tired. “This is just the beginning of our fight.”

The names of the sisters have been changed for their safety.