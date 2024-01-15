Afghanistan: Sisters who challenged Taliban by singing in burqa

The sisters became famous on social media. Here we see him recording one of his latest songs.

When the world saw the Taliban return to power in August 2021, two sisters in Kabul were among millions of women in Afghanistan who could feel firsthand that the new regime was beginning to assert its control over them.

The sisters decided that they could no longer stand by and watch what was happening, and they began to use the power of their voices to protest secretly.

Putting himself at great risk he started a social media singing movement called The last torch.

“We are going to sing it, but it could cost us our lives,” one of them says in a video recorded before they start singing.

