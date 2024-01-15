Cardi B makes remarkable comeback with explosive freestyle “Like What”

Photo Credit: YouTube

The competition is certainly tough for women in the rap game across the Atlantic. After the spectacular comeback of nicki minaj After the return of Megan Thee Stallion with the album “Pink Friday 2” in December and the beginning of the year with the explosive title “HISS”, now it is Cardi B’s turn. In fact, the American rapper recently dropped a new fiery freestyle called “Like What” this Friday, March 1. It was a nice surprise for fans of the woman who threw her microphone into the crowd last summer, an incident that later led to an investigation. It is her first song since the delirious “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion last September, which was a huge success with over 1.2 billion plays on Spotify.

A new album soon?

To best promote this highly anticipated new feature to the public, Cardi B uploaded a clip to the YouTube video platform, the artistic direction of which was managed by her husband Offset himself, a member of the cult group Migos. We can see the rapper cutting productions in front of the camera, as well as wearing more expensive outfits than everyone else, and always with as little fabric as possible. There is no doubt that the counters will start getting very nervous in the coming days!

At the top, we can see the mention ” This is just the beginning » at the end of the video, suggesting that she may release a new album soon. This would be a surreal event as Cardi B has only released one effort so far in 2018, titled “Invasion of Privacy”, which was a huge success worldwide and gained her considerable notoriety among audiences. It then reached number one on the charts in the United States, selling over three million copies, while being certified gold by SNEP in France, also allowing it to receive a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album of the Year. , and also received a nomination for it. Album of the Year Category. It remains to be seen whether their potential new album will be as successful.