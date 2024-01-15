After the German channel DW was censored for airing a report on corruption in Venezuela, Maduro called it a “Nazi”.

The dictator continues attacks on the press



Nicolas Maduro The attack on the press continues in Venezuela, increasing censorship and harassment against dissident voices. This Tuesday the dictator accused the German news channel D.W. to be “Nazi” After the release of a report on corruption in the country.

“passed a little campaign director cnn in spanish, cnn In general, for associated Press (AP), by all means, including through a Nazi Germany D.W.The deutsche welle , Saying that all the crimes that are committed in the world today are committed by Venezuelans.the dictator noted on television.

“Beware of this campaign that is meant to tarnish Venezuela and ultimately try to tarnish me,” he said.

Maduro assured that this is “a campaign to tarnish Venezuela and, finally, try to tarnish me” (Reuters)

For his part, the regime’s communications minister, Freddy Saenz, also took aim at the German channel and accused it “Lie, defame and spread hatred against Venezuela”He also considered the report published a day earlier as “fake”.

He concluded, “Their fraud is disgusting but the poverty of their materials is also sad.”

this Monday, D.W. published a report condemning Corruption Within the Venezuelan regime, as well as its relations Organized crimeTwo aspects about which the international community has already warned on several occasions.

Germany’s DW publishes a report condemning corruption in Venezuela



The video is just over a minute long and is based on the 2023 Transparency International Index Caribbean country ranks second in world ranking of corruption, ,High-ranking politicians take part in the Cartel of the Sons, a criminal network composed mainly of military personnel. They smuggle cocaine, mine gold illegally and practice extortion. “The people involved have made a lot of money,” the German network indicated in the material.

The journalist also mentioned this There is a “Venezuelan State Mafia” Which, through “mayors and governors”, provides “assistance in key areas for drug trafficking”. He added, “It is not known whether Maduro plays an active role, but the judiciary is involved in the process and remains lenient toward the presidential executive.”

After the video became public, spreading on social networks, the regime moved quickly Content removed from programming D.W., in an attempt to silence him. The National Union of Press Workers (SNTP) was one of the first to report, along with several journalists, that the channel had “gone off air” on the two main local cable operators.

The director of DW warned that Maduro’s reaction “is a serious attack on the freedom of the people in Venezuela” and regretted that “freedom of the press practically does not exist” in the country (EFE).

Subsequently, the German media itself indicated that its content is only available in Venezuela through its website and social networks, while its director, Peter Limburg, sent a statement to Miraflores officials demanding that they “limit the brevity of the channel’s distribution.” “Reinstall.”

“Cancellation of distribution of D.W. This is a blatant attack on people’s freedom. in venezuela inform yourself freely, Millions of people have fled Venezuela during the Maduro regime. Freedom of the press practically does not exist, He reacts to criticism not supported by facts with absurd comparisons, which fits this profile,” he then warned.

For their part, local organizations working for freedom of expression also condemned the increase in harassment against the media in Venezuela, which has already been under Chavismo for more than two decades and has resulted in the closure of more than 200 newspapers. , Radio stations have closed down. And television channels.

was an example of cnn in spanish, which was forced to end its broadcast in 2017 after it stopped broadcasting on regime orders. Maduro then accused Signal of being part of a “conspiracy”. Then came the columbians ntn24 And snail, Too, D.W. He had already been targeted when, in 2019, he was temporarily suspended in “retaliation” for his coverage of opposition protests.

(With information from AFP)