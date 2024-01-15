Billie Eilish says she broke up with her boyfriend after dreaming about Christian Bale

Billie Eilish told a funny anecdote about Christian Bale during an interview with Amelia Demoldenberg this Friday.

It’s hard to compete with Christian Bale… On the occasion of the traditional Oscar nominees luncheon, Billie Eilish said that she dreamed of the Welsh actor after she broke up with a boyfriend of more than twenty years Was married to Sandra Blazik.

“A few years ago I dreamed of Christian Bale. We were having some coffee in the sun. It made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend,” he spoke to actress Amelia Demoldenberg and her brother Finneas this Friday 1st.er march.

Is this Jesse Rutherford?

Billie Eilish has not revealed the identity of the said lover. Is it Jesse Rutherford, singer of the rock group The Neighbourhood, with whom she split in May 2023 after seven months of love? Or perhaps actor and writer Matthew Tyler Worse, whom she dated for a year?

This Friday, Billie Eilish took to her Instagram account to celebrate Justin Bieber’s birthday. “Birthday boy,” she captioned a photo she posted Story, Hailey Bieber also celebrated her husband’s 30th birthday on the social network.

The young woman will attend the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday March 9 as she receives a nomination for her song “What Was I Made For?” Has been nominated for. ”, the soundtrack to the movie “Barbie”.