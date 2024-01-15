AI asks Abinader to ‘stop violating rights of Haitians’ AlMomento.net

SANTO DOMINGO.- Amnesty International calls on Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader to “end human rights violations against Haitians, Dominicans of Haitian origin and black people.”

In an open letter addressed to the President and other state institutions, the entity also criticized “the implementation of de facto racist immigration policies based on racial discrimination, which generate discriminatory effects leading to the racial exclusion of Haitians and Dominicans.”

He reminded that “the Dominican government itself has reported that it deported more than 250,000 Haitians in 2023, including those in need of international protection.”

“Forced returns must stop”

“These mass expulsions are a clear violation of the Dominican Republic’s international obligations and put the lives and rights of these people at risk.” Forced returns to Haiti must stop,” said Anna Picker, Americas director at Amnesty International.

He indicated that “the government’s drastic decision to suspend all legal forms for Haitians to work, study or reside in the country has brought significant consequences, affecting families who are now separated. , and many people have been left in a state of immigration uncertainty.”

discriminatory policies

In the letter, Amnesty International highlighted that “the exclusion of black people of Haitian and Dominican origin is the result of a set of discriminatory immigration policies, primarily the mass detention and expulsion of Haitians, including children and pregnant and postpartum women. “

He urged authorities to “ensure that Haitians have access to asylum procedures without discrimination, and to ensure entry and stay for workers, students, family members, asylum seekers and migrants seeking legal residence in the Dominican Republic.” “Let’s resume legal paths.”

They also called for “an investigation into reports of racist violence and other human rights violations committed by immigration agents, police and armed forces; “Avoid the detention and deportation of pregnant women, children, and Dominicans of Haitian origin, as well as guarantee the right to the protection of human rights.”

Abuse of RD officers

“We have information of serious acts that may have been committed by Dominican state authorities against the dignity and physical integrity of Haitians, black Dominicans and people of Haitian origin affected by racist practices. “Rather than protecting these people from harassment, stigma, and threats, Dominican authorities have supported speech and policies that discriminate against them,” Picker said.

He said that “At this critical moment, it is imperative that the Dominican Republic commit to building an anti-racist society, where the human rights of all people, regardless of their nationality, their ancestral origins or their immigration status, are fully respected.” Be respected and protected.”









