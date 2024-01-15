Saoirse Ronan’s best film is soon to be removed from BBC iPlayer

Saoirse Ronan wasn’t in the awards conversation this year (sorry enemy), but you can also re-watch one of his previous Oscar-nominated films.

In a career that already includes little Women, brooklyn And Atonement, lady bird What turns out to be Saoirse Ronan’s best film to date shows you just how good a coming of age drama is.

If you haven’t seen it (or just feel like watching it again), lady bird It is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer after airing on BBC One last month.

However, you’ll need to hurry because Lady Bird will be removed from iPlayer on Saturday morning (April 6), so that’s your last full day to see it Friday, April 5,

If you miss it on iPlayer, lady bird It is also currently available to watch on Prime Video for all customers.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Ronan as high school senior Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson, who attempts to make the most of her life despite a turbulent relationship with her mother Marion (Laurie Metcalf).

The film stars Timothée Chalamet in one of his previous film roles, alongside an impressive supporting cast, including Tracy Letts, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Kathryn Newton.

lady bird was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture for Ronan, Leading Actress and Best Director for Gerwig.

Unfortunately, it didn’t win any awards that night, but that shouldn’t stop you from watching it. For some, lady bird may also be considered Gerwig’s best film, but little Women (which also stars Ronan) and barbie Maybe there is something to be said there.

talk about barbieRonan revealed earlier this year that her cameo as “Weird Barbie” was cut from the film. “I had a scene but never got to do it and it wasn’t in the movie,” he said.

“I don’t even remember (the scene) anymore, but it was weird. I think I would have been that weird girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and looked at Wasn’t on anyone.”

lady bird Being removed from BBC iPlayer on 6 March.