“I’m the most famous on the team, I need the cameras for my ego and to sleep with satisfaction”

2024-04-02



pep guardiola spoke at a press conference before facing Aston Villa for the 31st day of Premier League. DT commented on the game, its official casualty figures and what happened to him Jack Grealish,

I am missing a bit, after the match against arsenal, guardiola Where did he go jack To tell him things about sports. The coach received endless criticism for doing this in front of television cameras and not waiting to go to the locker room. Passion He was asked about this in a press conference and his response was sarcastic, as this is not the first time such a situation has happened with his players.

“I do it for the cameras, for my ego. I’m the most famous person on the team, I need the cameras to sleep with incredible satisfaction. “I want the cameraman to sleep well. I always try to criticize the players in front of me and show them how bad they are. especially when Holland Scored three goals, the cameras have to focus on me” he said sarcastically Passion,

-Casualties confirmed-

pep guardiola It was confirmed in a press conference thatDurson, Nathan Eke and Kyle Walker He is still recovering from his injury and will not be available for the clash against Aston Villa.

