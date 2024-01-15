Aide to opposition activist Maria Corina Machado arrested in Venezuela

(CNN Spanish) — Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab confirmed this Saturday the arrest of Emil Brand Ulloa, director of the campaign command in Barinas state for leader María Corina Machado, winner of the opposition presidential primaries.

The official said the charges stemmed from the alleged involvement of an associate of Machado during some “violent incidents” that occurred in the state on January 15, which he described as “preliminary planning” to carry out terrorist actions in the country. Was. However, he did not give further information about it.

According to the Prosecutor, Brand Ulloa was summoned to appear before the Prosecutor’s Office for the incident and he did not appear, hence an arrest warrant was issued against him.

CNN is working to find out where Brand Ulloa is, whether he has legal representation and how he responds to the charges.

The prosecutor’s announcement came hours after Machado reported on the same social network that his colleague had been “kidnapped.”

“We demand a strong response from all national and international actors who support true presidential elections in Venezuela,” the rival said.

Machado and the political movement Vente Venezuela have condemned the arrests of at least five associates so far this year, with Venezuelan authorities not commenting publicly on the matter until this Saturday.

According to Vente Venezuela’s lawyers, the arrests are part of political persecution and the detainees have declared their innocence of the charges, although they have not made this public.

This Saturday, the opposition member said on Twitter: “47 days ago they kidnapped our directors of the expeditionary command of the states of Trujillo, Vargas and Yaracu, who today are imprisoned in El Helicoide, the largest torture center in Latin America,” However, he did not present evidence of that allegation.

CNN is also attempting to obtain comments from the opposition and the prosecutor’s office regarding Vente Venezuela’s complaints.

Machado was disqualified from presidential candidacy by the Supreme Court of Venezuela after the Venezuelan Comptroller General imposed a measure against the opposition leader for allegedly not including food voucher payments in his asset declaration. Was. Machado insists that the disqualification is illegal and has continued to tour the country campaigning against the ruling party.

Venezuela is planning to hold presidential elections on July 28.