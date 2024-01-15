Look back at their beautiful love story

Sunday March 3, 2024 at 5:30 pm – By
This Sunday March 3, 2024 at 9:10 pm, TF1 broadcast dune, In the casting of this monumental blockbuster? In addition to Timothée Chalamet, we also get Zendaya. Who along with Tom Holland is one of the most glamorous couples of Hollywood. Take a look at their beautiful love story.
More than the film industry that sells dreams in all four corners of the world, there is also Hollywood glamour, rhinestones, sequins and star couples. from them ? Tom Holland (who said his mother used to call the producers of Spider-Man) and actress, now fashion icon: Zendaya, on a poster dune, aired on front page this Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 9:10 pm. She plays Chaney, a Freeman and the main character in the science fiction universe created by Frank Herbert. A look at the love story between the two young actors, which started in 2016…
How did Zendaya meet Tom Holland?
It all started in 2016 on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming, a new Marvel production that will launch a trilogy centered on Spider-Man. Young British actor Tom Holland has been cast to play the high school superhero, while Zendaya plays one of his classmates, Michelle Jones, better known as MJ. Passes through the middle, to the point of ‘appearing together’ on the front page hollywood reporter, Since then, many rumors spread about the nature of their relationship which remained a secret until November 2021. A love story made official by Tom Holland himself during an interview. gq, ,This is not a conversation I can have without her (Zendaya, editor’s note). I respect him too much to say anything more… This is not my story. This is our story. And we’ll talk about it when we’re ready to talk about it” the actor announced evasively.
Zendaya and Tom Holland: a discreet couple
Tom Holland and Zende are two discreet lovers who value their personal lives. ,I accept that some parts of my life have been made public. I can’t be a person, live my life and love the person I love“, Zendaya told in an interview with the US edition of the magazine He, ,But I also have control over what I want to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be yours, but also not being afraid to exist. You don’t need to hide. This isn’t even funny. I’m navigating this more than ever“, she continued. In any case, we wish them all the happiness in the world!
