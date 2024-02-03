Alexandra Daddario’s subtle back-drop is the ultimate flair for timeless farmhouse-style

Ask almost any interior designer to describe a classic farmhouse scheme and we have no doubt that their mood board will feature a shiplap background.

American actress Alexandra Daddario embraces the popular look with original Shaker integrity.

Paneling for the walls has been a starting point for country cabin textiles for many Californian celebrity homes. And, even though some designers are asking the question: Is shiplap going out of style? Interest in farmhouse-style continues to grow.

‘Farmhouse aesthetics embrace the rustic, wooden style and bring it to life. Laura Burnett from Feather & Black says Pinterest searches for ‘farmhouse decor’ worldwide have increased by 63% in the past three months, highlighting the growing popularity of this style.

‘The increase in interest has been attributed to the blend of rustic style and contemporary beauty that farmhouses offer.’

When considering a farmhouse house theme, starting with a shiplap backdrop will ensure that the groundwork sets an organically inspired scene that will endure as you layer other elements of the decor’s story.

‘Shiplap is an easy way to give your interiors a new look. Amy Jones, founder of Greta-Mae Interior Design, says it’s an easy way to create a fresh new style that connects your space to nature.

‘Shiplap adds texture, depth and life to your home, making it an ideal base for any interior scheme.’

amy jones social link navigation Interior Designer, Greta-My Interior Design Greta-Mae is an award-winning independent interior design studio based in Mid Wales, run by Amy Jones. The studio provides the highest quality design concepts to residential and commercial clients in Wales, Shropshire, Cheshire, Liverpool and London. Amy loves working with owners on whole home design – helping them create spaces unique to them and their families.

Shiplap walls are simple, practical, and super versatile. This horizontally installed feature creates an authentic rustic appeal that adds to the cabin. Panels placed vertically become more beautiful slants that suit both country and contemporary room plans.

‘When installed vertically it can draw your eye up and create the illusion of more height in the room,’ says Katherine Seagrave at The Living House.

‘We love to see shiplap paneling used as a backdrop to more modern pieces…combining the period look of shiplap with more modern shapes creates an interesting and eclectic interior that you’ll enjoy for years to come. Would like it.’

(Image credit: OKA)

Alexandra’s paneling paint idea of ​​using ‘greige’ as a neutral ensures her space reflects a timeless yet modern value.

The minimalist room benefits from an injection of warmth without compromising the sense of space, while the combination makes a statement that looks effortlessly high-end without being overwhelming or uninviting.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

To ensure that shiplap walls remain timeless and elegant, the choice of color is fundamental. Although the wall panels can be painted any colour, a lighter color will add a subtle warmth to the feature and enhance its natural character.

(Image credit: devol)

A light but warm neutral color on vertical shiplap walls will ensure that the original practical farmhouse elements remain, while an up-to-date tone radiates a fresh but warm aesthetic that fits in with modern living.