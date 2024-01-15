All the dangers of not going to an authorized center for aesthetic medical treatment

aesthetic medical treatment They are the order of the day. Patients come to the centers looking for improvement in one or more parts of the body. However, under claims focused on speed and low prices, the habit of going to informal centers to get certain procedures done has experts very worried.

Visit non-accredited centers Undergoing aesthetic medical treatments can have serious health risks. First, these establishments may not meet required hygiene and safety standards, increasing the risk of infection, disease transmission, and postoperative complications. It is important to choose Official and recognized aesthetic medical center Which guarantees treatment quality, safety and professional care, thus minimizing risks.

Choosing a Beauty Center This can be an overwhelming process. The number of options available, the different technologies and products offered, and the need to ensure that the center complies with health and safety regulations can create doubt and uncertainty. That’s why we talked to two experts to help tell the difference When we are in an official center and what steps should we follow,

What certifications and accreditations should I look for in a beauty center?

The basic certifications and accreditations you should look for are operating licenses, hygiene and safety certifications, and training and coaching certifications for the center’s professionals. In case of aesthetic medicine, verify that the doctor has his/her qualifications, Expertise Certificate And Master’s Degree in Aesthetic Medicine.

“To make sure it’s a health center Care Unit U.48 (code assigned to a unit that specializes in a particular area of ​​medicine or patient care), there should be an information sign indicating this at the reception. Everyone who takes care of you at the center must Show your name and position or written on profession badge or identification card Which is also mandatory. The opening authority from the town hall must be visible, as well health center identification number Which is called differently in each community (NICA in Andalusia, etc.) That number can be consulted in the clinic directory of the Ministry of Health REGCESS”, highlights Dr. Juan Antonio López, President of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine. (SEME).

Additionally, experts point out that in many cases there may be a list on the website as well, along with the names of professionals working at the center. In addition, doctors registered and authorized to practice in Spain are included in the Central Registry of Registered Doctors of CGCOM. for its part, SEME has issued a specific quality seal for websites Of centers that guarantee and simplify all these points.

The care procedures performed at the center should be listed, as well as patient circulation protocol In each of these procedures and how each of these procedures should be performed depending on the diagnosis and therapeutic proposal. As Dr. Lopez assures, “The medical act begins with the name of the patient, since we are already taking the clinical history, which is essential before any subsequent action or complementary testing, and ends when the patient’s outcome is deemed stable (long after doing it); so we are in Disagreement on running the procedures outside the countryWhere you can’t do that tracking.”

Furthermore, they are defined Material Sterilization ProtocolUse of various equipment, safety measures, periodic technical review of each technical equipment used, traceability of medical devices and the medicines used by them.

medical discharge report

“When a person undergoes any treatment, they should be given this written discharge report: Who performed the treatment, what they did, and what equipment, drug, or product it was used with. This will allow you to keep track of what has been done and be able to modify or repeat it with another doctor; Or failing that, being able to go to the health service showing a report of what was done at that time. “This is all part of any medical process, just like treatment for tonsillitis,” the doctor explains.

Complications associated with practices carried out by ‘infiltrators’

Professionals who carry out the activities of another profession without special qualifications are known as infiltrators. As the doctor assures, “Recently we see complications arising from the treatment YoFiltration of filler products, In a 2021 data, it was found that 15% of patients at some clinics had adverse effects or poor experiences. treatment by intruders,

Allergies, Infection, narrowing or vascular blockage that can lead to sequelae and irreversible damage are some of the complications that doctors face due to poor practices. “The condition must be recognized as soon as possible and addressed immediately, because, in the worst case and without immediate medical attention, they can cause blindness depending on the area where it was injected; this is a A very rare effect, but we have, unfortunately, already seen it in scientific publications and in some cases in Spain,” he explains.

Doing a master’s degree in aesthetic medicine does not make you a doctor.

Nobody would go to a Chinese restaurant to order grilled entrecote, right? However, he put the face, the image, in the hands of anyone. “Don’t mess with your face,” the doctor says.

Why do we do it? Sometimes Patients are influenced by the center’s well-maintained image or relevance on social networks From some people who call themselves doctors, to centers which are located at very notorious and visible places in the city and we think that is enough. Dr. Lopez explains, “In the digital and information age, misinformation is gaining more and more importance, and we need reputable classic publications to help spread the message.”

This profession is given by bachelor’s degree in medicine. Supreme Court has written in black on white Aesthetic medical procedures that are only for doctors, Doing a master’s degree in aesthetic medicine does not make you a doctor, nor does it qualify you if you are not a doctor first.

If you have suffered unwanted effects from the procedure, you should contact the person who performed it, and/or go directly to the doctors. Health center emergency services So that doctors can tell them about the injuries they have suffered and they can be given proper help before they reach permanent injuries. As Lopez assures, “If a doctor performs a procedure outside an authorized health center, Your professional actions are not covered by your civil liability policy. Due to which the patient becomes helpless if further action is required due to any complication. “And unfortunately we’re not even able to detect it in some cases.”

expert words

“We SEME doctors run from excessive amounts (‘overfillers’) in treatment, we run from aesthetic patterns that do not respect harmonious body proportions, from the trivialization of the medical act and the medical act of ‘sticking the needle in and pushing’ . The medical act includes from the age being asked until the patient is discharged. We warn of the risk of intrusion in medicine and not only in aesthetic medicine, but in many other specialties such as gynecology Even in etc.”

For his part, Dr. Moshgan Mahrami says more and more patients are coming to his office from unauthorized centres. Adverse effects and cases of facial necrosis Because they have undergone beauty treatments, people who do not have an anatomical knowledge of the face.

“You have to be especially careful, because these people are at higher risk of puncturing a blood vessel When they inject, irreversible damage occurs and hence, there are ‘lifelong consequences’ for the patients,” the doctor highlighted.

How to address malpractice in beauty treatments

“There are irreversible cases except surgery, such as all non-absorbable products such as silicone injections and biopolymers. If we encounter hyaluronic acid treatment If injected incorrectly, the solution is to dissolve the product with hyaluronidase,” explains Mahrami.

If you have been harmed by someone Malpractice in an unauthorized facilityIt is important to report the matter and seek legal advice for your own well-being and that of others.

Five things to keep in mind while choosing a beauty center

Don’t be fooled by social network publications and beauty modelsFar from harmony or aesthetics and which reproduces the same physiological patterns in all people. It’s a good thing Talk to people who have had a procedure And that result matches your personal taste or your painting is similar to that person. Search online for Facility and Doctor Referral And if in doubt, call the medical association to make sure he or she is registered and trained in this discipline, aesthetic medicine; Request an informational appointment later and Talk to a doctor at the center, take that proposal to study it And, if you do go ahead with it, ask how it will be done and the potential side effects you may have to endure. never leave without documents It includes all the details of what has been done.

