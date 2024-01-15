America launches a new humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip

A United States Air Force military aircraft delivers humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN



The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that this Monday it launched a new humanitarian assistance package in the northern Gaza Strip.In an effort to provide aid to civilians affected by the Israeli military attack, which has already killed more than 31,100 people.

You may be interested in: Israel captures about 250 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza Strip

This last launch was carried out at approximately 2:17 am, local Gaza time, in the north of the Palestinian enclave, in an “area of ​​extreme need”, as detailed by CENTCOM in a message published on its social network accounts.

The United States military had several C-130 Air Force aircraft, including Soldiers who “specialize” in this type of operation have issued more than 27,600 food packages and 25,900 water bottles.,

You may be interested in: Netherlands joins efforts to drop humanitarian aid package to Gaza

CENTCOM said this type of humanitarian assistance by the United States government and its allies seeks to “alleviate the humanitarian suffering” suffered by the Gaza population and will continue to do so in the future.

Last week one of these deliveries was fatal for five people, who died after being hit by these packages following a parachute failure. Hamas described these initiatives as “useless” and called for an immediate ceasefire and Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

Palestinians wait for the U.S. Air Force to drop humanitarian aid in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa)

The United States acknowledged this Monday that Israel has not done enough to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and urged the government of Benjamin Netanyahu to do more.

You may be interested in: He filed a project with the Bogotá Council to combat anti-Semitism and educate about the Holocaust

“We have seen that the government of Israel is taking steps to allow humanitarian assistance, but it has not taken sufficient steps,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a news conference.

still, Recalled that Israeli authorities have said they will implement a humanitarian assistance plan,

“Not only have they told us, they’ve said it publicly, we haven’t seen any such plan yet,” Miller said, “but before we can assess that plan and see if it’s feasible or credible, Let’s wait and see what they decide.” ,

In his State of the Union address last Thursday, the US President, Joe Bidendemanded that Netanyahu not use humanitarian aid as a “bargaining chip”.

And this weekend, in an interview on the network msnbcwarned that although it would “never abandon Israel” and would continue to help it, there was “a red line” regarding attacks against the city of Rafah, where more than 1.3 million Palestinians take refuge.

“We believe there should be no military operation in Rafah if there is no credible and viable plan to protect the more than one million people seeking refuge there. And we have not seen any such plan,” White House deputy spokeswoman Olivia Dalton insisted in a press conference this Monday.

Biden and Netanyahu have not spoken since mid-February, he said. “But of course our teams are in contact,” he said, specifying that since the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7, the two leaders have spoken more than a dozen times.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)