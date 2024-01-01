Andalusian doctors’ harsh warning regarding health measures: “It’s a matter of time before someone dies”

Bring back masks at health centers: These are the benefits of wearing one to protect yourself from the flu.

The Andalusian Medical Union (SMA) has issued a strong warning regarding the latest guidelines published by the Health Ministry this week. These resolutions want, as they explain, “Progressively transfer health care functions from doctors to nursing, The organization is considering this strategy “This is a betrayal of society “And jeopardizes the health and future of the public health system.”

Specifically, his criticism focuses on “Guides for indications, use and authorization of dispensing of medicines under medical prescription by nurses”, which have been published since October 2020. The last one, dated June 13, 2023, refers to oral anticoagulation. Thus, they deplore, “there are nursing staff giving sedation and anesthesia,” something that is beyond their duties.

You may be interested in: Self-discharge as proposed by Health already exists in other European countries such as the United Kingdom and Sweden.

Andalusian doctors believe so This approach “undervalues” nursing. And they point out gaps in training to provide medical assistance. “It’s only a matter of time before someone dies due to the lack of medical training of these personnel.”The group made the claim in a statement published on Monday, January 8.

blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”> It is destructive to emphasize the obvious: only doctors are qualified to provide medical care. Read our statement here: https://t.co/aIw34YoYuU pic.twitter.com/4jl7jFDMDn – Medical Union (@smandaluz) 8 January 2024

collects the demands of the Andalusian Union Nurses, who are “no longer graduates but graduates” and demand “greater skills and prominence in the health system”, But they clarify that professional development of the field cannot be achieved “by replacing the competencies of the doctor”.

they defend like this their training“10 or 11 years old” without residenceThis is different from nurses, who “do a 4-year degree.” “Medical training is Its purpose is to diagnose, diagnose, rehabilitate and treat patientsWhereas the purpose of the nursing department is to take care of you. “Being a diploma or a graduate doesn’t change anything.”they insist.

His criticism is also directed at the health management, which seeks to “replace them with nursing staff” in a context of “relative shortage of doctors” due to low remuneration, less training time and “mechanical compliance with health care protocols”. Lack of medical knowledge. “Their reasons are purely economic”, they allege. Something that is “absurd” to them, as they understand it Nursing will eventually demand higher wages, “Is SAS (Andalusian Health Service) ready to pay nurses the same salary as doctors?”

You may be interested in: Catalonia joins Madrid in suspending non-urgent surgeries in two hospitals due to flu peak

They also warn that, although it is “tempting” to give up powers due to the “huge care overload”, this is “nothing more than a fallacy.” This is demonstrated by the extreme incidence of flu, which has not been reduced despite nursing advice.

,It is destructive to emphasize the obvious: only doctors are qualified to provide medical care.“, they defend, declaring that these changes should take into account more staff training and better wages. “Otherwise, conflict is served.”

For them, “attributing the doctor’s functions to nursing is not efficient” and will result in poor quality of the system. “This will lead to labor and professional conflict, harm the functioning of the public health system and ultimately encourage doctors to flee.”