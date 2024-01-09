Currency prices continue to rise in Cuba’s informal market

this Tuesday At least two of the three reference currencies rose for the third consecutive day of prices in Cuba’s informal market, which appears to consolidate the process of recovery of earlier values 22 DecemberThe date on which the three reference currencies began to decline.

The euro rises by one peso compared to the previous day and reaches 275 CUP. It is located at five peso out of 280 in which it was soldThe price at which it arrived on December 15th.

Even on this 9th January The freely convertible currency (MLC) rises, which represents an increase of one peso and is sold on average at 246just three pesos away 250, which has been its highest price so far,

of three, Only the dollar remains at the same value as yesterday, sold at an average of 270 CUP. As reported by independent media today the touch In the daily rate reported by the currency exchange rate on the island.

The average of buying and selling prices registered in the last 24 hours marks the buying and selling offer for the euro at 275 pesos.

In dollar terms, the mean is 268 cups when buying and 270 cups when selling.

MLC, for its part, filed a sale for sale at 245 CUP and a takeover offer at 248 pesos, leading to speculation that it will continue to rise.

Average buying and selling prices of the three reference currencies in Cuba’s informal market (elToque)

Will the Dollar, Euro and MLC return to their previous values? That’s the question many are asking now, as the Cuban government promises a crusade against the unofficial selling and buying of the three currencies.

The decline in the three reference currencies began on December 22, just two days after Cuba’s Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, will announce it The official dollar rate will be changed in Cuba starting this JanuaryHowever, it did not specify what the new price would be nor the exact date when it would come into effect.

A few days later, he was the economy minister in Cuba, alejandro gilwho gave this assurance They would intervene in the informal currency market, which they described as “distortion.”

For several months the Cuban regime has been trying to shift blame the touch Promoting a higher exchange rate – in the government’s opinion – harms the Cuban economy and increases inflation on the island.

reference rate of the touch It is prepared after analyzing purchase and sale advertisements published on social networks and classified websites. From this result, a value is established that is used to know the values ​​of the major currencies circulating in the country.