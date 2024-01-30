Another threat from Yemen’s Houthi rebels: He did not rule out a “long-term” conflict with the United States and the United Kingdom

Houthi supporters take part in a rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against US-led air strikes in Yemen (AP Photo/Osama Abdulrahman)

Houthi rebels He assured this Tuesday that he is prepared for long-term confrontation with usa and United Kingdom, Whose forces have bombed these rebel positions in Yemen several times in response to their attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea.

“We are ready for a long-term confrontation with tyrannical forces,” Houthi Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi said in a statement carried by the Yemeni news agency. SabaControlled by rebels.

The official said the Houthis’ highest political and military authorities have “carefully studied all measures” to confront the US and the United Kingdom, while indicating that they are using them. “Strategic patience” to react at the right time.

“We will make the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea a valley of fire,” said al-Atifi, who confirmed that the Houthis are blocking merchant ships in the area heading towards Israel with the aim of economically damaging the Jewish state and thus supporting it. Will continue to attack. For the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Similarly, he reiterated that navigation in the Red Sea is “safe and stable” as long as ships do not visit Israeli ports, while he also said that Nor are ships owned by Israel, the United States or the United Kingdom safe, “as they are ships from countries attacking Yemen and Gaza.”

British oil tanker ‘Marlin Luanda’ attacked by Yemen Houthis (Photo: Europapress)

Tensions in the region have caused the world’s major shipping companies to continue to adjust their routes to avoid transit through this sea route, through which 8% of the world’s grain trade, 12% of oil trade and 8% of global trade passes. Is. International Liquefied Natural Gas.

For its part, the United States asked China To use your “influence” on Saturday iran To “stop” attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Tehran, against ships in the Red Sea.

“Beijing claims it is raising this issue with Iran, but we are seeing what is happening in reality, and these attacks are continuing,” a senior White House official told the agency. AFPIn which it was highlighted that the government’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan conveyed this expectation of Washington to Beijing during his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok.

(With information from AFP and EFE)