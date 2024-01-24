Correos de Cuba provides details about Express Messaging Service (EMS)

If you need to send documents or packages in or out of Cuba, Correios de Cuba’s Express Messaging Service (EMS) may be an option for you.

According to the business group’s own official information, in this article we explain what this service includes, what its advantages are, what requirements you must meet and what things you cannot send in this way.

Express Messaging Service (EMS) is a service offered by Correos de Cuba to natural and legal subscribers in all provincial and municipal capitals of the country. According to its website, the service features:

-Priority treatment from origin to destination

– End-to-end tracking

– Delivery to the recipient’s location

– Collection of documents at the client’s facilities (only for residents of Havana)

Express Messaging Service (EMS) has both national and international reach. For domestic service, delivery time is up to 5 business days after shipment acceptance.

For international service, shipments are sent abroad 24 hours after receipt in the Havana offices. Delivery time to US and rest of the world is up to 6 days after receipt.

Express Courier Service (EMS): Correos de Cuba

Express Courier Service (EMS) has specific limitations and dimensions for shipments. These are:

– Documents: Maximum dimensions are 90 cm (length + width + height), the largest dimension of any part does not exceed 60 cm. For shipment in roll form, the maximum dimension is 104 cm (length, plus 2 times the diameter), without the largest dimension exceeding 90 cm.

– National and international parcels: none of their dimensions must exceed 150 cm; Nor is the sum of length and largest outline, 300 cm, taken in any sense other than length.

It is important to note that some items are restricted on Express Courier Service (EMS). These include:

– Narcotics, hallucinogenic substances and other illegal drugs

– Coins, banknotes and other valuables

– Corrosive, radioactive, explosive, flammable, toxic, poisonous, polluting or infectious materials, artifacts or substances

Express Courier Service (EMS) Rates

If you want to know more about Correos de Cuba’s Express Messaging Service (EMS) and its features, you can read its review. official document About the topic.



