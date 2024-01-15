Around 5,800 doctors are being screened to fill 1,259 residency posts in hospitals

The Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) is holding its examinations today medical residency for professionals in the field of medicine, but there is space for only 1,259 applicants out of 5,810 coming from all provinces, as expressed by Mario Ufray, dean of that faculty.

“We have an enrollment of 5,810 participants, of which 4,215 are female, which is equal to 72.54% and we have 1,595 male participants, which is equal to 27.45%, while we have a total of 1,259 available places,” the professional said.

He explained that he was immersed in the restructuring changes made by the university in the academic curriculum.

The Dean said, “At the moment we are working based on competencies, we are already focusing on everything called higher education to create curriculum guided by competencies and our university, because it is the largest in the country, Completely immersed in that process.” ,

Furthermore, he indicated that work is being done with the school’s international accreditation. Medicine “Which is a priority and a necessity for this management.”

The examination process started at around 9 am and candidates have an estimated time of two hours to complete the examination.

Students are being evaluated with juries behind closed doors and in different classrooms.