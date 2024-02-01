Arteaga is a Rayados player and blames himself for not being able to reach the US

name on the left, Gerardo Arteaga After his return to national football was officially announced, it caused resonance in the transfer market Rayados of Monterrey After serving in the army for nearly four years in the Old Continent. However, the option of withdrawal was also available to them. Club America and Chivas.

More Liga MX news: Annoying-Gago, he will be the first to leave the XI despite the victory of Chivas

According to information received from the journalist Sports Multimedia, Felipe Galindo, The Mexican had the option to sign Chivas and America, However, they wanted to free him as his contract with them was expiring. KRC Genk In six months. Azulcremas fans, on the other hand, became sporting directors Copa, Santiago Baños as guilty of not bidding arteaga, This is due to the need for weighing side after doubt Luis Fuentes.

Excuses may exist but a large part of the responsibility for making decisions regarding signature lies with the Bathroom, Nevertheless, they signed Cristian Calderón, who although not a national team player, is a good prospect at the age of 26 and who is known for his good punching outside the field. Adding that he can serve as a winger and he arrived for free. The best part is, he came from Chivas and was the biggest club outside of America upon his arrival.

More Liga MX news: The tragic fate of Rojas, after insulting Ortiz away from football and Rayados

Arteaga and his decision to reach out to Raidos

For their part, the full-backs It is clear that they chose the Albiazules because of their greatness, comfort and of course the bombing squad that makes them the most expensive. Liga MXAccording to Forbes. “It was difficult for me to make the decision to come here, it was not easy, I talked to my family about it, but I am happy to be at the Monterrey club. I think Rayados was communicating with me from the beginning, I have known Rayados since “I was at Santos, they are a rival I have always loved and, above all, also the city.”expressed arteaga,