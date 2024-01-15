AT&T admitted to the leak of personal data of about 73 million customers. economy

Free browsing by accepting cookies

This will include the use of your browsing information for advertising and content personalization purposes. By accepting cookies and similar tracking technologies you will have free access to all content on this website, except subscriber-only content.

This advertising is necessary so that we can continue to provide users with quality content, effective services, and a better user experience.

We and our partners perform the following data processing:

– storage and access to information,

– share data and profiles for analytics and personalized advertising to advertisers for our advertising campaigns,

– Share data and profiles with advertisers and advertising agencies on the Internet for analysis and personalized advertising,

– Precise geolocation data and identification through device analysis

– Personalized ads and content,

– Advertising and content measurement,

– Audience research and service development

You can withdraw your consent or learn more about your preferences in our cookie policy on this website.