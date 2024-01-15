Austin Butler’s costumes for the Dune 2 promo are a masterclass in tailoring

When it comes to fashion, Austin Butler has nothing left to learn from. The 32-year-old actor, who rose to the top of the bill in 2022 thanks to his role as Elvis Presley, is currently in full promotion dune 2 With Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh. The five-star cast nails the look to perfection with co-stars who have mastered the art of the red carpet, as evidenced by Zendaya’s robot-woman dress from the Mugler archives a few days ago in London. In the face of so much audacity, Austin Butler has not been abandoned.

Known for his appearances in minimalist costumes that exude a 1950s and 1970s aesthetic, the youngster couldn’t be beat during the press tour for Denis Villeneuve’s new film. Thanks to the help of his stylist Sandra Amador (incidentally Lady Gaga and Emma Stone’s stylist), Austin Butler managed to sharpen up his appearance red carpet Combining nostalgic impulses with modern cuts and flared pants with suit jackets with structured shoulders and other high-heeled leather ankle boots that she loves.

From Givenchy to Saint Laurent, a brand to which he is particularly loyal, including Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton look, a unique silhouette from Sabato di Sarno’s first show for Gucci or even a custom from Valentino -Also includes the blue-grey suit, which is its adversary. dune 2 He showcases his talent to the fullest when it comes to costuming.