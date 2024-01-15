Benefits of love and friendship on mental health

He Love And plays an important role in fostering healthy friendships that help us move forward Quality of life and of welfare People getting emotional. A loved one (friend or partner), in difficult moments, can be the ear that listens to us, the shoulder on which we can rest and the impartial perspective that we need. And friendship and love exist in all cultures. We cannot survive without friends, or perhaps in ancient times, humans did not need their tribe to protect them?

Summary, Friendship and love help create bonds between people, Due to which the feeling of belonging increases and self-confidence increases. and helps reduce stress and anxiety, But this is only a part of friendship and love for people’s mental health. The opposite of friendship is the establishment of social and close relationships. Loneliness, a condition that is associated with greater depression, isolation, greater likelihood of mental illness, loss of social skills and greater susceptibility to accidents, suicides and deaths. Here I am explaining in detail some of the benefits of friendship for mental health:

Increase your happiness. True friendship is a source of spiritual growth and fellowship that increases happiness and reduces suffering. Additionally, studies show that interacting with happy people makes you more enthusiastic and happy. Seeking social interaction and making friends has already been reported as a way to improve mood.

lower your level Tension, Friendship provides the opportunity to talk, share viewpoints, opinions, experiences and ideas in a safe environment without prejudice or censorship, which allows us to reduce stress and anxiety and increase well-being. Talking with friends will make your body feel less stressed. Additionally, friendships play an important role in how people cope and manage stress. After intimate conversations with friends, people reduce their stress and report higher levels of calmness.

Increase your sense of belonging and purpose. Membership in groups is one of the great qualities of friendship. Being surrounded by people with similar motivations and knowing that you have good friends increases your sense of belonging, familiarity, and therefore purpose.

Increase and strengthen self-esteem and confidence, The praise, warmth, and physical closeness provided by another strengthen your sense of self-esteem and self-worth. Likewise, praise, the positive reinforcement of behavior, knowing you are appreciated reinforces positive thoughts about yourself and creates rewarding relationships to rely on throughout your life.

Provides important skills and experience, Many good memories of childhood and youth are with friends. Friendship is a source of generating life experiences and contributes significantly to determining future patterns in relationships, as well as personality type, character and manner of relating. It also nourishes your world and your thoughts with a new perspective. It also teaches you to be more tolerant, accepting of others, open, sympathetic and generous, sharing achievements and working as a team.

Strengthens the immune system. There is scientific evidence related to social support and the immune system. These studies indicate that the greater the support network, i.e. friendships, the stronger the immune system and the greater the anti-inflammatory responses, leading to faster wound healing and prevention and reduction of risks associated with cardiovascular diseases . Arthritis and various types of cancer.

Friendship helps you connect with reality and change bad habits. Good friends will help you become a better person and achieve your dreams and projects by overcoming your problems and bad habits. Hobbies, sports and recreational activities and friendships that share healthy attitudes help you achieve your goals. Additionally, good friends are the grounding cable that people sometimes need to move forward in their growth and leave harmful situations or habits behind. It also helps you deal with moments of trauma or grief such as divorce, job loss, or the death of a loved one. Brief definition of friendship It is about the people who are with you through thick and thin. In bad times, friendship is a balm for suffering and emotional pain. When it comes to facing difficult situations like loss, illness or death, the company of a loved one who respects and loves us makes a difference.

Improves overall health. A connection between friendship and good health has also been commonly reported. Because Because meaningful friendships promote healthy lifestyles and encourage changing unhealthy habits. The influence of friends is powerful. If used for good, it can enhance people’s physical and emotional health, give them confidence and contribute to reducing the risks associated with poor diet, excessive alcohol and drug abuse, obesity and depression. .

glimpses into the mind of love

Like friendship, any type of love (romantic, familial, brotherly, platonic, spiritual) allows people to increase their well-being by forming a more positive perception of themselves. Good love strengthens faith. Attachment patterns and secure bonds are also created in everyday life.

In fact, healthy feelings of love also contribute to reducing stress and anxiety. Meanwhile, bad love or unhealthy emotional relationships affect one’s relationships, contributing to the formation of insecure attachments and creating more stress, instability, and anxiety in people.

Summary, Love is good for mental health because loving actions and relationships positively affect and temporarily alter brain chemistry.

When experiencing the emotion of love, people’s brain secretes chemical substances and hormones: primarily dopamine and oxytocin, which create pleasant physical and psychological feelings of peace and affection. A combo that encourages affection, establishment of relationships and strengthening of bonds.

Love is a human emotion that everyone can experience, regardless of culture, gender, age or religion. In addition to being a natural source of happiness, comfort and well-being for mental health, love is experienced in very diverse and individual ways. Why is love good for your mental health? Recent studies have shown that people in love or in a stable relationship have a longer lifespan than those who are single. That is, there is a connection between love, good health and longevity to some extent because mutual love helps overcome depression and sadness, and moves closer to happiness and self-actualization.

The connection and feeling of love in everyday life, This is recognized as leading to better well-being in the long term and the good news is that it can be developed and actively pursued. Those moments of love and connection that a person can feel when helping a stranger on the street, the feeling of self-realization when finishing work, a moment of tenderness when playing with a child, when contemplating nature or even That experience of astonishment during that. Moments of spirituality allow us to connect in different ways, but ultimately, they make it possible to reveal love as a sensation and emotion. Creating a state of good mood, relaxation, positivity and relaxation.

This Valentine’s week we wish you not only to share a moment of happiness with your special someone, but also to have many ways, people, actions and experiences in your daily life that make you feel alive thanks to good friendship and good love. Are. Happy day of love and friendship!