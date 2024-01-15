USA: Uber and Lyft drivers to strike on Valentine’s Day demanding better pay

delivery man Doordash They will also join the protest.

Thousands of drivers for mobility apps uber And liftAlso people doing delivery through food delivery app Doordash will go on strike Valentine’s Day,

reuters indicates that this is the first strike after uber And lift They entered the stock market as a company in 2019.

Organizers indicated they would protest outside airports and Uber offices.

alliance Justice for app workers It represents approximately 130 thousand drivers and delivery people in the applications.

The call to stop activities will be in place from 11am to 1pm on February 14 and includes cities Austin, Chicago, Hartford, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Rhode Island And tampa, Indian Univision,

They demand better pay

Drivers, whom these companies consider third-party contractors, claim that the companies charge commissions that they consider disproportionate.

Counting of grid wiseThe company analyzing the activity of these apps states that the average income of their drivers in 2023 uber fell by 17.1%, while lift increased by 2.5%.

“Driver earnings remain solid; in the last quarter of 2023, drivers in the United States will earn approximately $33 per hour,” said a representative of Driver. uber To reuters,