He exposed the truth of South Korean crisis: Son was involved in violent fight with colleagues. national teams

By all standards, Son Heung-min is South Korea’s biggest celebrity. He is the captain of the national team, an example of commitment to the country, a family-oriented and prudent man who is also successful and a millionaire… the Korean everyone wants to be.

That’s why the revelation that came to the country in the last few hours about the true reasons for the country’s failure to win the recent Asian title was so surprising: They came to blows, Son included, in complete concentration. !

Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea were eliminated by Jordan 2-0 in the semi-finals of the continental tournament in Doha (Qatar). That day, Son came to the court with two fingers bandaged and played the entire match in the same manner, with the group far from the level they were known for.

The Korean Football Federation itself reported that the fight broke out when several youth players, including PSG’s Lee Kang-in, went to play table tennis in the middle of a team dinner, for which “Son Heung-min and other footballers who were more experienced complained.” ,” Korean press agency Yonhap quoted a spokesperson as saying.

The source says that when the son ordered him to sit at the table because it was important to have dinner together on the eve of the game, “he responded disrespectfully.”

And then things went wrong: “Within seconds, a fight broke out in the dining room and the players had to separate. “The son suffered a finger injury while trying to calm down,” the outlet said, assuring that the son suffered the injury while trying to stop 22-year-old Lee’s attack.

In fact, there was some guilt, because the young Lee published a message of apology to his nation on his social networks: “I am very sorry. I greatly disappointed the fans who have always supported the team. Starting today, I am committed to helping veterans and trying to become a better player and a better person,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Who won in the end? nobody. Even the son lost a bit of authority along the way and now the federation is discussing the future of Klinsmann, who they brought in for a long-term project who no longer has enough credit.