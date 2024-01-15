Bella Thorne showed off her curves in a black zip-up dress at the amfAR NYFW party with fiancé Mark Emms.





Bella Thorne turned heads in a sexy black dress while sitting next to her fiancé Mark Ames while attending the amfAR NYFW Cocktail Party in New York City.

The 26-year-old actress – who attended The Christian Cowan Show on Monday – put on an eye-catching display in the snug-fitting, zip-up, long-sleeve number, which featured a slight split down the centre.

She wore gold bangles on the cuffs of her sleeves and matched her earrings, which were made of gold and black stone, with the accessories.

Bella was confident when she stepped out in a pair of pointy-toe, black, slingback stilettos.

The star looked smitten with her fiance Mark, 44, who wore a crew neck black shirt and gray blazer.

Bella’s zipper-heavy dress had a slightly off-the-shoulder design and also dipped at the back.

The former childhood star’s shiny hair was styled in a side part and bouncy curls that fell down her back to her shoulders.

The beauty’s nails were long, round and painted a deep plum color with gold decals on some.

Her makeup was impeccably applied, with black liquid liner bringing out her hazel eyes.

And the wife-to-be showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring at the star-studded event.

Bella and Mark got engaged in May 2023 after nine months of dating, after meeting on the beach in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party.

In December, Bella revealed that her giant rock was actually her fifth ring, after Mark gave her a batch of five to choose from.

She said her future husband ‘looked at her face’ after asking the question and knew it was not ‘her’.

As Bella showed off her shapely legs in the sexy dress, she also showed off the cool tattoo on one of her legs (pictured with Matthew Postlethwaite)

Bella admitted she ‘didn’t see anything wrong’ with the first ring but the entrepreneur insisted she find the right style.

The former Disney star said she “wore each ring for about two weeks to try it on” because Markle “wanted it to be perfect.”

In addition to her fiancé, Bella mingled with Kelly Albanese, who also wore black for the evening.

In other moments she posed for photos with guests including Jason Parks, Mike Adler, Hima Bose, Jesse Greenwald and Jessica Gomes.

Public relations guru and Real Housewives of New York City star Jesse Tank was also making a splash at the gathering.

The 44-year-old beauty looked stunning in a sheer black dress covered with embellished stones and pearls.

The look featured long, subtle bell sleeves and extended to her ankles.

Bella mingled with Kelly Albanese, who was wearing black for the evening

He also posed for photos with Jason Parks and Mike Adler

The socialite mingled with other guests – L-R Hema Bose, Mike Adler, Bella, Jesse Greenwald and Jessica Gomes.

He hugged Dhawal Bhanusali and Muneeb Shah at the star-studded event

The actress also smiled with fellow guests Martin Soto, Nicole Friedman and Vincent Perella

She elevated the outfit by adding a pair of metallic silver, open-toe platform heels.

Her long and shiny black hair were parted in the middle and hidden behind her ears as they flowed down her back.

To complete her glamorous look, the mother of two wore a pair of dazzling fringe drop earrings.

She carried a metallic silver clutch and showed off a baby pink manicure.

Internet celebrity Chantal Monaghan entered in a nude dress covered in stones.

On top of this sheer number was a long black coat which she wore open to show off her sexy look.

Meanwhile, model Megan Williams looked great in a blouse and knee-length skirt designed with black, green and purple floral accents.

Alexina Graham, who is also a model, looked stunning in a gray skirt suit, which she paired with white shoes and a lime green handbag.

Public relations guru and Real Housewives of New York City star Jesse Tank was also rocking the gathering

Jessel poses with fashion blogger and influencer Katya Tolstova

Internet celebrity Chantal Monaghan steps out in a nude dress covered in stones

Model Megan Williams looked great in a blouse and knee-length skirt designed with black, green and purple floral accents.