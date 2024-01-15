Benjamin Netanyahu warns there will be no deal with Hamas unless militants amend their ceasefire proposal

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Only a change in the demands of the Hamas terrorist group regarding a possible ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will allow talks to move forward, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office reported on Wednesday. Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel did not receive any new proposals from Hamas in Cairo regarding the release of our hostages,” the presidential department said in a statement on Wednesday, after Egyptian sources confirmed to the agency. efe The absence of the Israeli delegation at the ongoing talks in the Egyptian capital today.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists Israel will not capitulate to Hamas’s deceptive demands”He added.

According to the same sources, yesterday the heads of the CIA, Mossad and the intelligence services of Qatar and Egypt met under strict secrecy, the talks which were “positive” and developed in a “positive” manner.

The United States, for its part, said high-level talks being held in Cairo on a new ceasefire were moving “in the right direction”. “We’re glad these conversations are happening. “They have been creative and are moving in the right direction.”A White House spokesperson assured, John KirbyWithout giving details about the agreement that is being evaluated.

Netanyahu’s government rejects Hamas’ demand for a ceasefire in Gaza (EFE/EPA/Wail Hamzeh)



With his statement this Tuesday, the Director of the CIA, William Burnsagreed with the egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi -One of the main mediators in the conflict- Maintain this “intense coordination” until a new ceasefire is reached. Similarly, the President received the Prime Minister of Qatar. mohammed bin abderrahmanAnd their intelligence chief, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al KhulaifiFor this very purpose.

The meetings come amid a series of high-level meetings taking place in Cairo that have seen a back-and-forth with resolutions in recent weeks, seeking to de-escalate immediate tensions in the Palestinian territory.

Although it is unknown in detail what is being addressed at these meetings, an Egyptian security source assured that the agenda includes discussion of the proposals that Hamas recently presented in Paris in response to its previous resolution Were. If so, the new ceasefire would halt fighting for two or three months with a Palestinian prisoner exchange in exchange for the release of remaining Israeli hostages.

But One of the main obstacles remains the number of prisoners that Hamas asks Israel to release from its prisons.134 hostages, theoretically more than 1,000, were taken in exchange, at least thirty of them died.

Representatives of relatives of the abducted people announced a protest in front of the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv yesterday, considering Israel’s lack of cooperation a “death sentence” for their loved ones, they condemned in a statement on Wednesday.

Similarly, Israelis held hostage by Hamas and relatives of previously released hostages visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) this Wednesday to tell their stories to Prosecutor Karim Khan and Demand for action against the leaders of the terrorist group.

People who were once in Hamas hands, and who are still waiting for the return of a kidnapped family member, spoke out in an effort to exert pressure and support with their testimony the list of crimes that fall within the jurisdiction of the court. Are in the area. ,

The Israeli army assured that it will continue to work to rescue all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza (EFE/Israeli Defense Forces)



“These crimes include genocide, hostage-taking, enforced disappearance, sexual violence, torture and more. Such acts cannot and should not be punished. Perpetrators must be held criminally responsible for the atrocities they commit. “We are confident that the ICC has the capacity to bring justice to the hostages and their families,” he said. Shelly Aviv YeiniFrom the Legal Department of the Forum on Families of Hostages and Disappeared Persons.

On Monday, two Argentine-born Israelis were rescued in the first successful military operation with heavy artillery and bombardment in Rafah, south of the Strip. too much Fernando Simon Marmon as Luis Har Were was discharged This Wednesday from Sheba Medical Center, where he was transferred after being rescued by the IDF last Monday.

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said that these types of military maneuvers occur regularly in Gaza but they are not always successful. “We are committed to bringing the 134 hostages back home,” he said. Halevi declared, “We will continue to take action where there is terror and we have no intention of stopping.” “We still have work to complete in areas where we have not gone and also in areas where we have already gone,” he said.

(with information from EFE)