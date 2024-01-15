The price of the ball gown worn by Lily James in the movie is completely insane

Ready to live a fairy tale? So tune in to W9 to see cinderella, airs this Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 9:05 PM! Released a year later in 2015 harmful Starring Angelina Jolie, this feature film is now part of the traditional live-action reshoots, or actual shots in French, conducted by Walt Disney for many years. An approach that has continued with more or less successful films since then, the beauty and the Beast with emma watson Aladdin Will Smith as the Genie passing by The Lion King, is in may 2023 the little Mermaid Which got the honor of this process, starring Halle Bailey in the lead role.

Dream casting for fairy tale film

To give life to this new cinderella, Walt Disney called in a talented director: Kenneth Branagh. A great expert in Shakespeare’s work, which he has adapted numerous times for the big screen, the British filmmaker presents a production that is both classic and romantic. In terms of casting, Cinderella is played by Lily James, aka the rebellious Lady Rose in the series downtown Abbey, while her terrifying mother-in-law is expertly played by the formidable Cate Blanchett. As for Cinderella’s Godmother, she’s played by the wonderful Helena Bonham Carter. Ultimately, it’s the star of the series, Richard Madden game of Thrones, bodyguard And citadelWho gives his characteristics to Prince Charming.

rest under this advertisement

A dress with a “strato-fairy” price tag!

But it’s as much about magic as it is about actors. cinderella The credit for this goes to the atmosphere of the film. Thus, the spectacular sets were conceived by Dante Ferretti, a novice in the field as the Italian won three Oscars for best sets: in 2005 aviatorin 2008 for Sweeney Todd: The Evil Barber of Fleet StreetAnd in 2012 for hugo cabaret, The costumes are also the work of the three-time Oscar winner as they are by Sandy Powell, who won a valuable statuette for Shakespeare in Love in 1999, aviator in 2005, and Victoria: the queen’s young years in 2012. For Cinderella, she envisioned dazzling costumes, including a particularly famous ball dress. as he explained the trend, she designed an XXL skirt made of eight layers of fine blue, turquoise and lavender silk over a traditional crinoline. Made of Yumisima, an extremely light but very expensive synthetic fabric, the petticoat appears to float as the actress twirls in the prince’s arms. The upper layer of the dress is made of fine and very light silk crepe, embroidered with over 111,000 Swarovski crystals. This creation is as unique as it is worth its price as this dress is priced at $12,000. Little detail that makes the bill even more important: the costume designer created eight versions! But nothing is so beautiful in the land of fairy tales…