Lazio beats mighty Bayern Munich and reaches UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Alarms sounded in Munich: After last weekend’s slap in the Bundesliga at Leverkusen, Bayern seriously complicated its continuation in the Champions League as it lost 1-0. Lazio This Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Ciro Immobile He scored a penalty for the Light Blue team in the 69th minute. Frenchman Dayot was also sent off with the maximum penalty. UpamecanoSomething that made the path very difficult for him. bayernWho could have avoided a more crushing defeat by at least thinking about the return match.

Left with two consecutive defeats bayern In a complex situation, especially given that Champions He is the team’s biggest hope to save the season, as they are five points behind Xabi Alonso’s solid leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and have already been knocked out of the German Cup.

Lazio, ranked seventh in Serie A, thus achieving a prestigious win against one of the big favorites of the competition. Bayern Munich lost in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 for the first time in 11 years.

steadyHaving reached the symbolic threshold of 200 goals in the Italian league last weekend, he has four goals in the current Champions League. Having scored twelve goals during his career in the group stages, this is his first goal in a match in the direct elimination round of this tournament.