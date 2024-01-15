Lazio beats mighty Bayern Munich and reaches UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Bayern Munich has lost in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 for the first time in 11 years. Ciro Immobile scored the winning goal for Lazio.
Alarms sounded in Munich: After last weekend’s slap in the Bundesliga at Leverkusen, Bayern seriously complicated its continuation in the Champions League as it lost 1-0. LazioThis Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16.
Ciro Immobile He scored a penalty for the Light Blue team in the 69th minute. Frenchman Dayot was also sent off with the maximum penalty. UpamecanoSomething that made the path very difficult for him. bayernWho could have avoided a more crushing defeat by at least thinking about the return match.
Left with two consecutive defeats bayern In a complex situation, especially given that Champions He is the team’s biggest hope to save the season, as they are five points behind Xabi Alonso’s solid leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and have already been knocked out of the German Cup.
Lazio, ranked seventh in Serie A, thus achieving a prestigious win against one of the big favorites of the competition. Bayern Munich lost in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 for the first time in 11 years.
steadyHaving reached the symbolic threshold of 200 goals in the Italian league last weekend, he has four goals in the current Champions League. Having scored twelve goals during his career in the group stages, this is his first goal in a match in the direct elimination round of this tournament.
In the first half, both teams tested each other with some caution, but Bayern approached more fluidly.
Jamal Musiala had a great chance in the 40th minute, but blew the lead too far. Earlier, Harry Kane (7) and Leroy Sane (32) were close to opening the scoring, while Lazio had more problems finding space, posing the greatest threat with Luis Alberto’s effort in the 22nd minute.
In the second half, Lazio came out more motivated and Dane Gustav Isaksen (47) missed a one-on-one against Manuel Neuer.
In 67, a stomp by Upamecano was punished with a red card and a fine in favor of the locals. Immobile (69) did not forgive and Lazio took control.
In numerical inferiority and against a defensively organized opponent, Bayern could not avoid defeat, but at least they were able to walk away with a narrow defeat, giving them hope in the second leg in Munich on Wednesday, March 5. But it will be controlled.
Before that important event, Bochum, RB Leipzig and Freiburg will test Bayern in the German championship, where they need to correct course without delay to avoid going completely astray.
Lazio had two injured in the match, Albanian Alcide Hysaj and Spanish Mario Gila, both of whom were replaced in the second half due to physical problems.
