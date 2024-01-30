Bill Gates reveals which are the most profitable businesses today

Bill Gates, owner of a lavish mansion in the United States. (Photo: Reuters)

Bill Gates usually expresses his views through his personal blog, Gates Notes. Through this medium, he has spoken on topics such as Generative Artificial Intelligence, climate change and, especially, trade and investment.

Recognized as one of the most outstanding businessmen of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, Gates became the richest person in the world for a long period.

He pays particular attention to five sectors that lead emissions of pollutants worldwide: energy, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, and construction.

Gates highlights the critical need to address climate change and argues that these sectors are important not only for their environmental impact, but also because they represent significant investment opportunities.

The veteran began by addressing the issue of clean energy, highlighting that he has allocated more than two billion dollars for it since the Paris Conference on Climate Change and plans to double that amount in the coming years. There is a plan.

However, he noted that a larger investment effort is necessary and encouraged people to contribute if they have the means: “If you have the ability to finance a future with clean energy, I encourage you to do so.” “

Gates points to electric vehicles and power plants as main areas of investment, but also emphasizes the importance of developing technologies to process metals using electricity instead of coal. Similarly, it emphasizes hydrogen engines and carbon dioxide capture systems, which, despite significant progress, require “considerable investment”.

