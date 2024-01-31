Benjamin Netanyahu clarifies that Israel will not release thousands of Palestinian militants to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel (K Nietfeld/dpa)

benjamin netanyahu He assured this Tuesday that Israel, within the framework of the proposed ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, will not release “thousands of Palestinian terrorists” in exchange for the delivery of hostages, to which the terrorist group Hamas is expected to respond in the coming years. Is. Day.

“We will not back down israel defense forces “And we will not free thousands of terrorists from the Gaza Strip.”Israel’s Prime Minister briefed young students at the Bnei David Military Academy in the settlement of Eli in the occupied West Bank.

“None of this will happen. What will happen? Complete victory!”The President reiterated that since the beginning of the war and despite increasing pressure from the international community and the families of the 136 abducted people, he has always been reluctant to end the war in Gaza. Unless we succeed in “eliminating Hamas”.

With the mediation of the United States, Qatar and Egypt, Israel and Hamas are negotiating a possible ceasefire agreement and another proposal for an exchange of captives, which was handed over yesterday to the Palestinian militant group, which assured He said he would “study it” but would not back down from their demands.

The CIA director participated in the talks in Paris, William Burnsthe Prime Minister of Qatar, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and the Egyptian intelligence chief.

Netanyahu warned that Israel will not withdraw its troops from Gaza (EFE/Israel Defense Forces)



For Hamas, the top priorities are “stopping the brutal offensive into Gaza and the complete withdrawal of occupation forces from the Strip”, according to a statement from the head of the group’s political bureau today. Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh, who has been living in Qatar for yearsIt also claimed that any agreement with Israel must guarantee the return to their homes of approximately 2 million Gazans who have been displaced by the violence, most of them in the Rafah region on the border with Egypt.

Ziad NakhlehThe secretary of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an organization that also operates in Gaza and the West Bank, on Tuesday showed its support for Hamas and assured that it would not negotiate on other types of terms.

“We will not establish any agreement without a clear political solution that guarantees a comprehensive ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupying forces, the reconstruction of (Gaza) and the rights of the Palestinian people,” Nakhle elaborated in a statement.

On my part, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Galant confirmed that Israel would retain military control of the Gaza Strip if the war ends, With freedom of movement within the area as currently happens in the West Bank, militarily occupied since 1967.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel’s main objective is to completely wipe out the Hamas terrorist group (Reuters/Ibrahim Abu Mustafa)

”After the war, I think it is absolutely clear that Hamas will not control Gaza. “Israel will control it militarily, but not in the civilian sense,” Gallant said in a meeting in his office with members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Knesset (the Israeli parliament).

“When we talk about freedom of military operation, look at what happened tonight in Jenin,” Gallant said this morning at Ibn Sina hospital in that city in the northern occupied West Bank, describing Israel’s “anti-terrorism” operation. Referring to the incident where an Israeli Army Special Forces team dressed as doctors or Muslims raided the building and shot three militiamen.

With regard to Israel’s post-war plans, the question remains who will hold political power within the Strip, as Israel is opposed to this being controlled by Hamas and the Palestinian National Authority, the secular Fatah party and the smaller West Bank. Rule over the areas. Are going through a serious crisis of popularity and legitimacy.

(with information from EFE)