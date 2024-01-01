Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa… here’s the TikTok trend all the stars have already adopted in 2024

If cool luxury and old money styles have invaded social networks throughout 2023, a new trend is making its way into the fashion sphere: mob wife, In contrast to the discreet chic we are used to seeing, this movement highlights A powerful, glamorous and confident woman, The Mob Wife is inspired by gangster series and films of the 80s and 90s. the idea is to borrow mafia women’s dress style, A trend that is becoming a real phenomenon on social networks, with even more 380 million TikTok video under the hashtag #mobwifeaesthetic. just that…

To embrace this look, we immerse ourselves in its unique and fierce allureelvira hancock (Michelle Pfeiffer), wife of Tony Montana (Al Pacino) scarface, there is also Ginger McKenna (Sharon Stone) casino Or karen hill (Lorraine Bracco), who attracted Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) The Freedmen, without forgetting carmela soprano (Eddie Falco) and Adriana La Cerva (Dria de Matteo), two femmes fatales of the series the Sopranos.

@justtkass did it work?? 🔥🖤🌸 #mobwifeaesthetic #mobwife #mobwifeoutfit #mobwifetrend #mobwifeoutfits ♬ Mob Wife Energy Activate – The Sweet Paisana

How to succumb to the mob wife’s tendencies?

Mob wife attitude is characterized by major aspects Faux fur coats, thigh-high boots, stiletto pumps, leather, leopard print, ultra sexy evening dresses, gold jewelry and diamonds… As for beauty, we abandon the nude and clean look for more pronounced makeup: a very luscious complexion, pigmented eye shadow, a line of smoky eyeliner, false eyelashes and a luscious red mouth or burgundy will do the trick! Plus, there are thousands of tutorials to copy under the hashtag #mobwifemakeup.

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, dua lipaBeyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowskikim kardashian,shay,cardi b, kylie jenner, Kendall Jenner, hailey bieber Or black Uchis… Many fashion icons have already succumbed to this trend, and wearing ostentatious outfits does not even go unnoticed. More than a simple genre, the mob appears as a symbol of wife empowerment.