Blue Cross vs Tijuana: Martin Anselmi wants to silence Miguel Herrera

After a disappointing 2023, Cruz Azul decided to make a major change to their playing structure with the aim of becoming protagonists in Liga MX once again. The Board gave Iván Alonso the confidence to develop his project within the institution; This included not only the first team, but also the core strengths of the women’s team., And although the Uruguayan has done a great job in La Noria, he received a lot of criticism upon his arrival.

The main problem with the appointment of Iván Alonso is that his time at Pachuca as sporting director was quite controversial. The president of ‘Tuzos’ himself spoke on the issue and was highly critical of Uruguay; Apart from the fact that during his time as a footballer, he also had problems with Toluca. Nevertheless, the Cement Board stuck to its decision and gave Alonso the freedom to work on rebuilding Cruz Azul.

One of the most critical of the ‘La Maquina’ project was Miguel Herrera, who a few months ago said very serious words against Iván Alonso. ,He is a foreigner whose most recent career was to deceive the managers of both Pachuca and Toluca. The people of Pachuca came out to criticize him very harshly and he came out fighting very hard, Why not stick with him or find someone who loves organization?,The current Tijuana coach made the announcement in conversation with Caliente TV.

Interestingly, Cruz Azul and Tijuana will face each other this afternoon at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium for the fourth match of the Clausura 2024. It is clear from what ‘Piozo’ said that there is a lot of spice in the preview and there are a lot of expectations regarding this match. ‘La Maquina’ is coming off an important victory against Mazatlan and wants to demonstrate the unification of its project against the Xolos.

Cruz Azul will try to silence Miguel Herrera (Imago 7)

The evolution of Cruz Azul with Martin Anselmi

Even if the results have been irregular, there is a clear influence of Martin Anselmi on Cruz Azul’s play. Although the coach did not have much time to work, the team has shown very interesting automaticity in dominating matches. Although still lacking strength in attack and solidity in defence, the sensations this team is giving are very positive.

One of the issues that improved ‘The Machine’ in the last game was the use of Lorenzo Faravelli as a central midfielder, as he has a very good ability to create play. Although Eric Leira had to make sacrifices from the first team, the Argentine has shown that he can be the perfect pivot for Anselmi’s system, Furthermore, his partnership with Carlos Rodriguez is becoming stronger and stronger; It is anticipated that the key against Tijuana will be through the midfield.

Jesus will return to the Corona Blue Stadium

Another curiosity about this duel is that Jesus Corona will return to the stadium that was his home for many years. Although Chuy had already faced Cruz Azul while wearing a Xolos shirt, he had not yet returned to Mexico City. Therefore, this will be the first time that he will face the entire cement fans after leaving the institute in mid-2023.