Blinken said on increasing tension in the Middle East, ‘If our people are attacked, we will respond’

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, He assured today that his country does not want to increase tension in the Middle East Following Washington’s recent bombings in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, but warned that the US would respond if its troops were attacked by pro-Iranian groups.

“We do not want to escalate tension, but we are clear that if our people are attacked we will respond, not negotiate. “We want to prevent an escalation, not an instigation,” Blinken said at a news conference in Doha with his Qatari counterpart. Mohammed bin Abderrahman.

The head of US diplomacy thus referred to Washington’s recent retaliatory bombings against pro-Iranian militia targets in Syria and Iraq, which claimed responsibility for a January 28 drone strike against a military base in Jordan, which killed three soldiers. Were. Dead Americans.

As well as Washington and London’s new joint air campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have launched dozens of attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea since November 19, accusing them of supporting the Palestinians. Gaza Strip.

To avoid further escalation, Blinken assured that his country will use “all the tools at our disposal.” Press for increased humanitarian aid to the enclaveEnsure a ceasefire or increase diplomatic efforts to prevent the spread of the conflict.

Blinken lamented, “But there are those who want to take the region in a different direction and take a different path and who actively seek to sabotage all efforts to move toward lasting peace and security.” Working.”

Thus, he assured that In addition to actions in the Red Sea, strikes against its troops in Iraq and Syria, “Carried out by groups trained, armed, financed and formed iran”, despite the fact that Tehran has distanced itself from these actions and alleged that these non-state actors act on its own behalf.

“Iran and its allies say they carry out these attacks in some form or another on behalf of the Palestinians. “This is a complete lie and a way to hide their true intentions,” Blinken said.

Iraq’s pro-Iran militias, Houthis, Lebanese Shia groups Hezbollah And Hamas And this Islamic Jihadare, among others, part of an informal alliance called resistance axisLed by Iran and deeply anti-Israel and anti-American by nature.

Earlier on Tuesday, Blinken had reached Cairo to attend a meeting. egyptian leader Which, according to US officials, was primarily focused on the task of Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas In exchange for the release of hostages still in the hands of the rebels.

The visit coincides with growing concern in Egypt over Israel’s reported intentions to expand the fighting in the Gaza Strip to areas filled with displaced Palestinians on the Egyptian border.

Israeli Defense Minister said the offensive will eventually reach RefaA city on the border with Egypt, where more than half of the besieged region’s 2.3 million residents have taken refuge and are living in increasingly miserable conditions.

UN humanitarian observers said this on Tuesday Israeli evacuation orders already affect two-thirds of the enclaveWhich pushes thousands of people towards the border area every day.

Egypt has warned that a Israeli deployment along the border would threaten the peace treaty signed more than four decades ago. Cairo fears that the arrival of fighting in Rafah could push frightened Palestinian civilians across the border, saying it was determined to avoid that scenario.

Blinken has stressed that Palestinians should not be forced to leave Gaza.

(With information from EFE and AP)