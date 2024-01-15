Cabin, villa, camp and beach house services grew 7.87% in a month

services of Accommodation Growth in the Dominican Republic. This type of economic activity is expected to grow by 7.87% between December 2023 and January 2024, as reported Office for National Statistics (ONE).

The National Classification of Economic Activity (CNAE) states that accommodation activities are for short stay cabin or motelAnd in resorts: villa Or the house on the beach. In addition, housing campRV parks and caravan parks.

One published data in its most recent report on the producer price index for the services sector (IPP Services), which was up 143.25 percentage points last month. The monthly variation was 0.34%, as was the accumulated variation, and the annual variation was 3.43%.

It is a statistical indicator that measures the average percentage change prices from a basket of Service Characteristics of national production in a given period.

“These are collected and processed every month, according to data provided by approximately 160 companies that provide services to both national and international markets,” One indicated.

IPP services of activities Housing prices closed at 166.60 percentage points in December last year.

Whereas in January this year it was recorded at 179.71, which shows 7.87% increaseThat is the activity that has increased the most in a month.

These results are taken into account according to the divisions of the National Economic Activity Classification (CNAE).

Other economic activities that saw growth were: Advertising and Market Research, with 2.45%, whose service closed in December 2023 with 122.39 percentage points and in January with 125.38; and activities Post and CourierWith 1.81%, which was recorded at 165.64 percentage points in December and 168.64 in January.

annual results

In terms of results for the last 12 months, other economic activities that increased are in line with those detailed in the report (published last Monday the 26th), postal and courier services, rental and leasing, and security and research.

In January 2023, postcard and courier activities closed with 140.73 percentage points, and in January this year closed with 168.64, which shows increase of 19.84 % in IPP services.

This type of activity deals with the collection, transportation and delivery of correspondence in various circumstances. According to CNAE, local delivery and courier services are also included.

Another case is that of rental and leasing activities: in January last year they recorded a score of 152.51 percent, while in January this year they recorded a score of 171.76 percent. It represents a increase of 12.62% In IPP services.

“This division includes rental and leasing of tangible assets and non-financial intangible assets, which includes a wide range of tangible assets such as automobiles, Computerconsumer goods and machinery and industrial equipment, in exchange for periodic payments of rent or lease to customers,” CNAE explains.

“Financial leasing activities, rental of real estate property, or rental of equipment with operators are not included,” CNAE clarifies.

Security and investigation activities were also increased. They closed at 101.58 percentage points in January 2023, and closed at 111.24 in January this year, showing an increase of 9.51%.

monthly decreases

The main decline was in programming and transmission activities, with 6.89%; gambling and betting activities, with 6.08% and creative, artistic and entertainment activities, with 5.41%.

According to One, PPI services “subtracted 0.06 percentage points from the monthly variation”.

Over twelve months, a decline in similar activities was recorded: gambling and betting, with 3.39%; creative, artistic and entertainment activities, with 2.95%, and programming and broadcasting activities, with 2.42%.

According to the CNAE, gaming and betting activity includes: “The operation of gaming facilities such as casinos, bingo halls and video gaming terminals, and the supply of gaming services such as lotteries and sports betting. (basketball, baseball, American footballetc), and horse racing.”