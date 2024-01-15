Can our personality modify the expression of our genes?

An international study led by the University of Granada (UGR) has shown that through Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques our personality is modified expression of our genesThus, new light is shed on the old mystery of how body and mind interact.

This research was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry (Nature)Analyzes how a person’s personality and underlying life outlook control the expression of their genes and therefore influence their health and well-being, and is the first to measure genome-wide transcription related to human personality.

The international team (composed of experts in genetics, medicine, psychology and computer science) used the data Young Finns StudyA comprehensive study was conducted in the general population of Finland during four decades, During this period, he collected relevant information about the health, physical condition and lifestyle of the people. Additionally, they subjected participants to a comprehensive personality assessment, addressing both his nature (Habits and emotional response) like his character (Conscious goals and values). The results showed that some life approaches promote healthy, satisfying, and long lives, while others lead to stressful, unhealthy, and short lives.

Three levels of self-awareness

The study analyzed the regulation of gene expression in these individuals, considering three levels of self-awareness measured through their combined temperament and character profiles.

between those levels, “irregular” They are people influenced by irrational emotions and habits associated with their traditions and obedience to authority.

“organised” They are self-reliant individuals who can consciously control their habits and cooperate with others for mutual benefit.

At the end, “creative” They are self-transcendent individuals who integrate their habits to live in harmony with others, nature or the universe, even if sometimes this requires personal sacrifice.

two major discoveries

In the investigation he conducted find two Key to the expression and organization of genes according to the personality profiles of these individuals.

First, we discovered a network of 4,000 genes that were grouped into several modules that were expressed specific brain areas, We had already linked some of these genes to the inheritance of human personality in previous studies. Second, we found that the module formed interactive functional network, This network is able to orchestrate changes in gene expression to adapt to changing internal and external conditions. “The modules were flexibly activated and deactivated, facilitating adaptation to the daily challenges we all face and choreographing our development,” says the co-lead author. Coral Del ValResearcher at the University of Granada.

The researchers showed that changes in the interaction patterns between these modules were driven by two subnets, A network regulated it emotional reactivity (such as worry and anxiety), while the other The network controls what a person identifies as Equally meaningful (e.g. production of concepts and language). “The most remarkable thing is that the network of emotions and meaning is coordinated by a control center made up of six genes,” he explains. Elisa Diaz de la Guardia-Bolivar, the other main co-author. And he adds: “It is particularly interesting that we have found that six control core genes remain highly conserved throughout evolution, from single-celled organisms to modern humans.” This discovery has implications for all life forms on Earth. Confirms its beneficial role in regulating functioning.”

The identification of these gene networks and their control cores has practical importance for the regulation of gene expression in humans, because it explains how people can Improve the quality of your healthYour happiness and overall quality of daily life, despite the challenges and stress we all face.

A person can improve his or her health and well-being by developing a more self-transcendent and constructive outlook on life.

«In previous research, we found significant differences in well-being between people belonging to three personality groups depending on their level of self-awareness. Specifically, people with higher self-awareness (the creative group) reported greater well-being than the organized and disorganized groups. We have now shown that nlevel of self-awareness It is also strongly linked to the regulation of gene expression in the same order (creative > organized > unregulated). This shows that a person can improve his health and well-being by farming more self-transcendent vision And the creative part of their lives,” he says. igor zvirfrom the University of Granada.

However he cautions that it is still necessary to confirm through intervention whether regulation of gene expression is the mediating factor between self-awareness and well-being. strengthen self-awareness, However, it has been proven that treatments that promote greater self-transcendence and mindfulness also contribute to improving all aspects of health: physical, mental, social and spiritual. Therefore, it is plausible that Rregulation of gene expression Be the true mediator in this partnership.