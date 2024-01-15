Can yoga effectively treat chronic back pain?

He sum It is part of the spiritual and exercise practices of millions of people around the world and according to various studies, incorporating yoga into regular exercise improves health. cardiovascular And stretching alone is far more good for health than exercise.

A study published in Canadian Journal of Cardiology, A study conducted among high blood pressure patients showed that adding yoga to an exercise routine reduced systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate and improved cardiovascular risk over ten years.

Now new research, published in Journal of Orthopedic Research, Suggests that yoga postures, breathing exercises, and mindfulness practices may benefit people with back pain.

In this work, ten women with chronic back pain and eleven women without back pain underwent a yoga program of eight sessions over four weeks, with the first session done in a clinic and the rest done using telefocus.

Women suffering from chronic low back pain experienced a significant reduction in pain intensity, as measured by a 10-point visual analog scale (average pain score of 6.80 at baseline, which dropped to 3.30 after the sessions) and spine-related measurements called flexion- Evaluated using what is called relaxation. event, which is often absent or disrupted in people with low back pain (5.12 at baseline vs. 9.49 after session).

Findings suggest yoga can have positive effects neuromuscular response During torso flexion and pain sensation in people with chronic low back pain.